Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Appears At Somber Remembrance Event That Prince Harry Used to Attend

The Duchess of Cornwall helped kick off a series of Remembrance Week services with an appearance at the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey

For so long, it was Prince Harry who was the central royal leading the commemorations at the Field of Remembrance.

Last year, he was joined by wife Meghan Markle to tour the yard and view the poppies and crosses laid out in the shadow of the 1,000-year-old gothic Westminster Abbey in central London.

And he was also on hand to join his grandfather Prince Philip with the duty five years ago — the two former soldiers side-by-side in their tribute to the fallen.

On Wednesday, in a sign of how the royal family has changed and how it is now missing Harry from its frontline ranks, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall was at the field of bright red poppies laid out near the famous abbey.

Camilla took part in the ceremony, standing in front of the crosses from the Graves of Unknown, where the Dean of Westminster Abbey, the Very Reverend David Hoyle led prayers. In a somber moment, she then lay a Cross of Remembrance before the "Last Post" was sounded on a bugle.

Camilla is patron of the Poppy Factory, which has been running the Field of Remembrance since 1928. (In fact, she had been scheduled to join Harry and Meghan at the Field of Remembrance last year but was suffering from a chest infection.)

The Poppy Factory has been making the commemorative poppies for The Royal British Legion and the Royal Family since 1922 and it also supports veterans with mental or physical health conditions back into work throughout England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Poppies are traditionally worn in Britain in a couple of weeks leading up to this coming Sunday, to pay tribute to those who have made sacrifices in world wars and other conflicts.

