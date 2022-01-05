Meghan Markle's Not Alone! Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Will Guest Edit Country Life Magazine

Camilla's writer son Tom Parker Bowles joked, "Rather hoping she won’t try to muck about with my copy"

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall holds a vine leaf during a visit to Llanerch Vineyard on July 07, 2021 in Pontyclun, Wales.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is the latest royal family member to add "guest editor" to her royal résumé!

The wife of Prince Charles will be the guest editor of Country Life in July as a celebration of her 75th birthday that month, the magazine revealed on Tuesday.

The special edition issue "will reflect The Duchess's love of horses and dogs — she has two rescue Jack Russell terriers, Bluebell and Beth, and is patron of Battersea Cats and Dogs' Home. The Duchess will reveal her champions of the countryside, her most cherished view and favourite recipe," the magazine said in a press release. "The edition will also focus on the work of The Duchess as patron of over 90 charities, from Barnardo's to The Royal School of Needlework and The Royal Society of Literature."

Tom Parker Bowles, Camilla's son who happens to be a food writer, critic and longstanding contributor to the magazine, said of the announcement, "As a columnist for Country Life, I'm delighted my mother will be guest-editing a special issue. But rather hoping she won't try to muck about with my copy."

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on December 25, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend church service at Windsor Castle on Dec. 25 | Credit: Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty

Camilla will be the third member of the royal family to contribute to the magazine as a guest editor. Prince Charles has taken up the role twice, to mark his 65th birthday in November 2013 and again when he turned 70 in 2018. In 2020, Princess Anne put her stamp on the magazine to commemorate her 70th birthday.

Camilla recently spent Christmas with Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle after the monarch, 95, canceled her annual trip to Sandringham to celebrate the holiday with the royal family amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the U.K.

The Queen announced on New Year's Eve that the Duchess of Cornwall would become a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter, the most senior order of knighthood in the British honors system.