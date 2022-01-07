The traditional phone booths have a new purpose in the age of smartphones

Why Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Took a Tourist Pic Inside One of the U.K.'s Iconic Red Telephone Boxes

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall just visited one of the U.K.'s iconic red telephone booths — but not to make a call.

The royal shared two new photos to her The Reading Room Instagram page on Friday, revealing a whole new purpose for the landmarks in the age of iPhones: many of the phone booths have been turned into book swap locations!

After some of the authors selected for Camilla's book club have planted signed copies of their books in these phonebox libraries in the recent weeks, Camilla added to the collection at the phone booth near Birkhall in Scotland, where she and Prince Charles have a home.

"What an amazing location for a book swap!" the post's caption said.

Camilla, 74, posed in the phone booth with the door ajar, just like many tourists do when visiting the U.K.

camilla of cornwall Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: duchess of cornwall/ instagram

Camilla, who has used her royal role to promote literacy, launched her book club in late 2020.

"As an enthusiastic reader, The Duchess works to promote the benefits of reading both to children and adults," according to her page on the royal family's website. "She often reads aloud to children, and has engaged with adult readers aiming to improve their reading skills. She is Patron of a number of literacy charities, including the National Literacy Trust, Book Trust, First Story, the Wicked Young Writer's Awards and Beanstalk. Her Royal Highness has been an Honorary Judge for the BBC Radio 2 500 Words creative writing competition since 2016."

Back in April 2020, the Duchess of Cornwall shared a list of book recommendations to help people through quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.