Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Teams Up with Mary Berry for Platinum Jubilee Pudding Contest!

Judges have narrowed the entries down from nearly 5,000 — and Camilla will announce the winner

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is on the hunt for pudding fit for a (literal) queen!

BBC One announced on Friday evening that Camilla, 74, has joined former Great British Bake Off judge Dame Mary Berry for the culmination of Fortnum & Mason's competition to find a pudding that will be named in Queen Elizabeth's honor as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee.

Earlier this year, Fortnum & Mason invited U.K. citizens ages 8 and up "to create the perfect platinum pudding recipe" to help mark the Queen's record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

A one-hour celebratory special — The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking — airs on BBC One on May 12, and charts the historic baking competition, which set out to find an original and celebratory cake, tart or pudding for the Queen.

"Following in the footsteps of the Coronation Chicken and the Victoria Sponge, this winning recipe will go down in history and become part of the British food story," BBC said in a press release. "Up and down the country on Jubilee weekend, the winning recipe will be recreated at street parties, family events, community gatherings and Big Jubilee Lunches as the centerpiece to the nation's celebrations as the Platinum Pudding."

After receiving nearly 5,000 entries from across the U.K., a group of judges — including Mary Berry, MasterChef: The Professionals judge Monica Galetti and Buckingham Palace Head Chef Mark Flanagan — narrowed the dessert entries down to a final five.

Once the historic decision is made, Berry will introduce Camilla — who will be named Queen Consort when Prince Charles one day takes the throne, in accordance with Queen Elizabeth's recently shared wish — to announce the winning recipe.

