Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Makes a Fashion Statement at Commonwealth Games with a Repeat Ensemble

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - July 2022

Prince Charles' vintage car wasn't the only stylish element of his and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's entrance on their latest royal outing.

The royal couple drove to the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday night in Charles's eco-conscious Aston Martin (that runs on wine and cheese by-product!). With Charles at the wheel, wearing his go-to suit and signature handkerchief, it was Camilla who stood out fashion-wise in a bold but chic navy jumpsuit.

The stylish outfit was a re-wear, last seen on the 75-year-old royal in 2019 on the couple's tour of New Zealand. The all-in-one design by Anna Valentine, one of Camilla's go-to fashion designers, featured wide-legged trousers, a visible zipper down the torso and white piping along the edge of the three-quarter length sleeves. Camilla later accessorized with a cream shawl as temperatures cooled down in the evening.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend a reception hosted by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy at Government House Camilla and Prince Charles at the Commonwealth Games 2022 | Credit: Victoria Jones-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Commonwealth Games invites 72 member states to compete in various sporting events. They began in 1930 as the British Empire Games and have been held every four years since (except for 1942 and 1946) and are often attended by various members of the royal family. Joining Charles and Camilla in Birmingham were also Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Camilla is such a fan of the minimalist jumpsuit, she appears to have a jacket version which she recently wore to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Wearing a navy jacket with identical sleeves and neckline to the Party at the Palace event in June, she took it off before taking the stage to stand alongside her husband as he made a heartfelt speech to honor his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Front row from right, Tim Lawrence, Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace Camilla at Party at the Palace in 2022 | Credit: Niklas Halle'n/AP/Shutterstock

Camilla, who will one day be crowned Queen Consort, made headlines on that occasion too — this time, for recycling an outfit that belonged to Charles.

Under the Valentine jacket, she was wearing a beautifully ornate black wool and cashmere jacket with intricate silver thread embroidery. The garment, known as a "Saudi Daqlah," was gifted to Charles during an official visit to Saudi Arabia in the late 1990s. Over 20 years later, it was restyled by his wife.

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles at the Platinum Party at the Palace Concert held at Buckingham Palace Platinum Party at the Palace, London June 2022 | Credit: Alpha Press/Shutterstock

Camilla is not alone in her love of the chic jumpsuit. In 2018, Sophie became the first member of the royal family to take advantage of the rewritten dress code at Royal Ascot to wear an aqua jumpsuit by Emilia Wickstead with pleated trousers to the prestigious race meet.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex attends Royal Ascot Day 2 at Ascot Racecourse Sophie Countess of Wessex at Royal Ascot in 2018 | Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images