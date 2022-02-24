Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Says Queen Consort Role Will Be a 'Great Honor'

The royal also recognized how her future title will help elevate causes close to her heart, including preventing domestic abuse

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall realizes how her future title of Queen Consort will help elevate the important causes she champions in her royal work.

Camilla, 74, joined BBC's Emma Barnett to talk about her work against domestic violence and vowed to continue those efforts when her husband Prince Charles becomes monarch.

"Of course, it's a great honor, it couldn't be anything else," she said of Queen Elizabeth recently confirming her wish for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles takes the throne one day.

"But it does help it. I'm going to keep up with these causes. You know if I start something like this, I'm not going to, to give up mid-channel, I'm just going to keep going to try and help people like Diana," Camilla continued, referring to fellow guest Diana Parkes, whose daughter Joanna Simpson was killed by her estranged husband in 2010. "I hope I should be doing it for a lifetime."

Camilla spoke out for the first time about her future title earlier this month during a visit to the community kitchen Nourish Hub in London.

"I feel very, very honored and very touched," Camilla said.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, made her feelings known in a message timed to the eve of her Accession Day that this year marked the 70th anniversary of her becoming monarch.

The Queen said, "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

In the BBC interview, Camilla called for a "culture change" to stop violence against women.

"I think children at school have got to be taught respect," she said. "I think, you know, if you can teach boys to respect girls and vice versa, we would, you know, we would be at the beginning of trying to solve this problem."

The Duchess of Cornwall also acknowledged how the COVID-19 pandemic was an especially challenging time for domestic abuse victims.

"But on the other hand, I think it's drawn a lot of people's attention to it. I think it's talked about much more now," she added. "[Lockdown] also brought out things into the open that we wouldn't have necessarily talked about before… and I think, with domestic abuse, this is exactly what happened."

