Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Reveals Unlikely Hobby of Collecting Royal Memorabilia!

Camilla fit in some thrifty shopping during her latest outing in Manchester

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall holds a teapot as she tours the bric-a-brac area during a visit to the pre-Jubilee Big Lunch at Emmaus Mossley Homelessness Charity

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is both a bargain shopper and a royal collector!

During a visit to the pre-Jubilee Big Lunch at Emmaus Mossley Homelessness Charity in Manchester on Tuesday, Camilla looked around the shop at the center — and spotted a commemorative mug celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee (marking 25 years on the throne) in 1977. The best part? The mug was priced at just under $2.

"I see you've got a nice jubilee mug. I am going to buy that! I have a whole collection, believe it or not," she said, according to The Telegraph.

Although Camilla didn't elaborate on exactly what she collects, it appears that she has a knack for finding fun royal memorabilia and Jubilee souvenirs.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall laughs with Big Lunch companions, volunteers and Platinum Champion nominees as she attends a pre-Jubilee Big Lunch at Emmaus Mossley Homelessness Charity

Unfortunately, Camilla didn't have a chance to use her new item just yet.

"This always happens to me," she quipped when she realized she had not sipped any tea during her chat with volunteers and team members.

Touring the bric-a-brac area, Camilla seemed impressed by other items, including an antique teapot.

"There's a really nice teapot here for anyone who collects them," she told onlookers. "I wish I had a bit more time here. It's a great place to get presents if you have the time."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall smiles as she attends a pre-Jubilee Big Lunch at Emmaus Mossley Homelessness Charity

Also on Tuesday, the royal visited a powerful exhibition in Manchester that illuminates the issue of domestic abuse.

The "I Am" exhibition features 12 large portraits of survivors of domestic abuse that were taken by photographer Allie Crewe and displayed outside Manchester Central Library. The images will also be shown at 150 local transport locations around the city.

During the outing, Camilla met with survivors of abuse, including some of those who were featured in the exhibit, and representatives of the local SafeLives, of which she has been patron of since 2020. SafeLives is dedicated to ending domestic abuse.