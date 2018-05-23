Camilla Speaks Out on Meghan's Family Drama Before Wedding: 'We Wondered What Would Happen Next'

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall described Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding as “uplifting,” but admitted that even the royal family hadn’t been sure “what would happen next” in an apparent reference to the family drama that ensued in the days leading up to the ceremony.

During a visit to 5 News in London on Wednesday, Camilla told reporters: “It was such a lovely day. Just everything went right. We all wondered whatever would happen next and then everything went right.”

Meghan’s dad, Thomas Markle was set to walk his daughter down the aisle, but in the days leading up to the ceremony he made headlines after admitting he had staged paparazzi photos and didn’t want to embarrass his daughter or the royal family any further. What followed was several days of back-and-forth as Thomas, who lives in Mexico, initially walked back his decision not to attend and then ultimately announced that his health would keep him from traveling to the U.K.

Prince Charles ultimately walked Meghan down part of the aisle. “It was Meghan’s wish, and she is grateful of the Prince of Wales to be doing it,” a royal source told PEOPLE ahead of the day.

Camilla added on Wednesday: “It’s nice to have something that is uplifting rather than depressing. Everything was just perfect, including the weather, which couldn’t have been better. It was a beautiful day.

“The only thing is that we are all losing our voices now!”

Meghan joined Prince Charles and Camilla on Tuesday for her first official appearance as a royal at a Buckingham Palace garden party in honor of Charles’ upcoming birthday. Meghan and Camilla held hands at one point and the trio laughed as Harry was stung by a bee during his speech.