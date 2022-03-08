Emerald Fennell quipped, "I was nervous I might be thrown in the Tower"

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Just Met the Actress Who Plays Her on The Crown — and Even Scored a Laugh!

Emerald Fennell, the actress who portrayed Camilla in seasons 3 and 4 of Netflix's royal drama, came face-to-face with her real-life counterpart during a reception to mark International Women's Day at Clarence House on Tuesday.

The two women happily chatted, shared a few laughs and posed together for a photo.

"It was particularly nice to meet her today on International Women's Day because, you know, she does so much for so many particularly female charities," the actress told journalist Georgie Prodromou.

Fennell, 36, then quipped, "I was nervous I might be thrown in the Tower — but so far, so good."

Although Fennell wouldn't share exactly what they spoke about, she was full of praise for Camilla.

"She's been in the spotlight for a long time and has always weathered it with grace," the actress said.

Camilla, 74, also mentioned Fennell in a light-hearted moment that got lots of laughs during her speech at the reception.

"For me, it's very reassuring to know that if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over," she said to laughs from the crowd gathered. "So, Emerald — be prepared!"

Camilla will have a new "alter ego" later this year when The Crown debuts its new cast for seasons 5 and 6. Olivia Williams will take over the role of Camilla.

Williams was spotted on set last month sporting Camilla's signature bob cut. The next season is expected to kick off in the early 1990s and cover the dramatic breakdown of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage.

Camilla Parker Bowles (EMERALD FENNELL) Emerald Fennell in The Crown | Credit: Des Willie/Netflix

Not only has The Crown intrigued audiences from around the world, but they even scored some fans within the royal family.

Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the show's first two seasons, even said that Eugenie has confirmed that the Queen herself has seen it.

However, Prince William previously told Olivia Colman, who played his grandmother the Queen on seasons 3 and 4, that he does not watch The Crown.