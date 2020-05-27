Camilla Makes Royal Acting Debut with Dramatic Reading of James and the Giant Peach for Charity

Hollywood royalty and real-life royalty joined forces for an unforgettable storytime!

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall took part in an epic reading of the beloved book James and the Giant Peach, teaming up with Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, comedic actor Josh Gad and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi over video chat.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The royal, who is patron of a number of literacy charities, took on the role of the Ship's Captain, but not before warning (with a laugh!) that she's "not much of an actor, but I shall do my best."

After finishing up her part, Camilla told Waititi, "I don't think we did badly at all!" She also added that she "loved" participating in the project.

The reading was part of a campaign by the Roald Dahl Story Company where Waititi narrates James and the Giant Peach with the help of celebrity readers. Liam and Chris Hemsworth, Eddie Redmayne and Meryl Streep have also participated in the project, which helps entertain families and raise money for Partners in Health.

"I hope this campaign will raise vital funds to support those most in need at this very challenging time – as well as helping families and children currently in lockdown to find a moment of comfort through the joy of reading," Camilla said in a statement.

Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Clarence House

Camilla, who is quarantining with husband Prince Charles in Scotland amid the coronavirus pandemic, shared a list of nine book recommendations last month for those who are spending their Easter holiday away from their loved ones. The list was shared alongside a candid photo of Camilla dressed casually in jeans and a sweater on the steps at the royal couple’s Birkhall home completely engrossed in a book.

"Ernest Hemingway, famously, once said 'There is no friend as loyal as a book.' In these challenging times when we are isolated from the ones we love, many of us are finding comfort in reading, to fire up our imaginations, to take us on journeys and to make us laugh," the royal said in a statement. "With that in mind here is a list of my dearest "friends.' "

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_2B8mxnyGj/

Camilla, 72, isn't the only royal to highlight the importance of reading while many people are staying home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. In celebration of Archie Harrison's first birthday earlier this month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry read the book Duck! Rabbit! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld with their son. The couple wanted to use the day to highlight the continuing need to get food and learning resources, such as books, to children around the world by supporting the @SaveWithStories campaign in the U.S. — and @SaveChildrenUK in the U.K. — which helps kids who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the U.S., #SAVEWITHSTORIES was created by Jen Garner and Amy Adams in March.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!