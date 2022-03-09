Both Prince Charles and Camilla tested positive for coronavirus last month, followed by Queen Elizabeth

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Shares Lingering Effects from COVID-19: 'My Voice Might Suddenly Go'

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is continuing to battle the side effects of COVID-19.

The royal — who tested positive for coronavirus last month, four days after her husband Prince Charles was diagnosed with the illness for a second time — discussed her lingering symptoms while welcoming rowers Kat Cordiner, Abby Johnston and Charlotte Irving to Clarence House on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's taken three weeks and still can't get shot of it," Camilla, 74, told them, according to Hello! magazine. "Probably my voice might suddenly go, and I might start coughing and spluttering."

A spokesman at Clarence House confirmed the news of Camilla, who is triple vaccinated, having COVID on Feb. 14. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating," he said in a statement. "We continue to follow government guidelines."

Shortly after Prince Charles and Camilla tested positive, Queen Elizabeth was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Feb. 20. The monarch, 95, was said to be "experiencing mild cold-like symptoms" and canceled scheduled virtual meetings due to her illness.

She has since recovered and resumed her royal duties, including an in-person meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth II, Justin Trudeau Queen Elizabeth and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on March 7 at Windsor Castle. | Credit: STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Charles, 73, and Camilla have also resumed royal outings, including an emotional meeting with members of the Ukrainian community in London last week amid Russia's invasion of the country.

Camilla appeared emotional during the visit but comforted the wife of Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.K. Vadym Prystaiko, hugging her and telling her, "We are praying for you."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Britain's royal family for voicing their support for the country.

Zelenskyy tweeted that he and his wife, Olena, "are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens."