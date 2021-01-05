Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Camilla's newest endeavor is close to her heart — and one of her key causes

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Just Launched a New Instagram Account — Find Out Why

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is inviting you to The Reading Room.

The royal, 73, launched a new Instagram dedicated to "discover[ing] new books and meet[ing] the extraordinary people who create them," her profile states.

Despite starting just last week on Dec. 31, the @duchessofcornwallsreadingroom already has several posts and over 24,000 followers, including Clarence House, her official account shared with her husband Prince Charles.

"Welcome to HRH The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room! 📚," the first photo is captioned. "We're excited for you to join us when the first season launches later in January 2021."

And for those who can't wait for the first session, Camilla already shared her first book recommendation: Charlie Mackesy's The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. "Warm, funny, profoundly moving and beautifully illustrated, this charming book leaves you feeling better about the world," she said, giving the read her royal stamp of approval.

Camilla even chatted with the author via video chat in another post shared to the new Instagram account.

One of Camilla's key causes in her royal life is promoting literacy.

"As an enthusiastic reader, The Duchess works to promote the benefits of reading both to children and adults," according to her page on the royal family's website. "She often reads aloud to children, and has engaged with adult readers aiming to improve their reading skills. She is Patron of a number of literacy charities, including the National Literacy Trust, Book Trust, First Story, the Wicked Young Writer's Awards and Beanstalk. Her Royal Highness has been an Honorary Judge for the BBC Radio 2 500 Words creative writing competition since 2016."

Back in April, Camilla shared a list of book recommendations to help people through quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Ernest Hemingway, famously, once said, 'There is no friend as loyal as a book.' In these challenging times when we are isolated from the ones we love, many of us are finding comfort in reading, to fire up our imaginations, to take us on journeys and to make us laugh,” the royal said in a statement. "With that in mind here is a list of my dearest 'friends.' "

Included among the curated list were the classic Charles Dickens’ novel A Tale of Two Cities as well as The Cazalet Chronicles series by Elizabeth Jane Howard, which the duchess described as her pick to keep her company on a deserted island.

Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Roald Dahl Story Company

