Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Hosts Reception for Olympians After Being Announced as Future Queen Consort

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is celebrating the Olympic spirit.

With the Winter Games in full swing, the wife of Prince Charles hosted a Clarence House reception on Tuesday evening to celebrate the success of the British Equestrian teams at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. Camilla, who has been Patron of British Equestrian Federation since 2006, met equestrian athletes as well as owners and members of the support teams, congratulating them on earning the U.K. 13 total medals.

Equestrian events are of special interest to the British royal family — not only is Queen Elizabeth a well-known animal lover, but her daughter Princess Anne and granddaughter Zara Tindall competed in the Olympics for the sport. (Zara even took home a silver medal at the 2012 Games in London!)

The evening reception marks Camilla's second outing of the day. Earlier on Tuesday, Camilla was greeted by a crowd of well-wishers waving Union Jack flags as she stepped out for her first public appearance since Queen Elizabeth announced her "sincere wish" for the royal to be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles someday takes the throne.

Camilla, 74, paid a visit to Roundhill Primary School in Bath in her role as patron of St. John's Foundation, a local charity. During the outing, she toured classrooms and took part in some activities, including a reading group. To mark the occasion, she also planted a silver birch tree for the Queen's Green Canopy initiative and unveiled a plaque commemorating the day.

"Before I go, can I say thank you to you all for asking me to come to your lovely school? It's a real treat to come here and it's always a pleasure to come back to Bath, which is my home city," she said.

"I have been so impressed by everything I have seen, and I never have enough time to see all that there is to see. I loved listening to you, I loved seeing your library and watching you do your numeracy – I didn't understand a word of it," she added. "One day I hope I shall be back again when I'm even older than I am now and to see that tree looking a bit bigger."

The Queen used the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee anniversary on Sunday to announce her wish for Camilla to be titled Queen Consort when her son Prince Charles becomes King.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," she said in a statement.

In her statement, the Queen also referenced her beloved Prince Philip, who died in April last year, noting that she was "blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it."