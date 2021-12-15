One child even got to try on one of the famous bearskin hats with Camilla's assistance

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Hosts Christmas Tree Trimming Party (Using a Sword!) at Her London Home

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall continued a Christmas tradition — with a royal twist.

As she does each year, Camilla invited children to her and Prince Charles' London home of Clarence House to help decorate the Christmas tree. In photos from the event, children (carefully!) used a sword to slide the ornaments onto the tree's branches.

Captian Ed Andresen of the Welsh Guards assisted by hanging ornaments for some of the children — and one boy even got to try on the guard's famous bearskin cap with the help of Camilla!

As an extra special surprise this year, the children also received a performance by the Band of the Welsh Guards and a festive video message from English actor and comedian Mr. Tumble.

The festive occasion was part of an annual event that Camilla throws for the children of Helen & Douglas House, the world's first children's hospice in Oxfordshire, which provides medical, emotional and practical support for seriously ill children and their families, as well as youngsters helped by Roald Dahl's Marvelous Children's Charity. She is patron of both organizations.

In past years, a pair of reindeer brought smiles to children attending the event. Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, Camilla continued the Christmas decorating event by holding it virtually. "We have to make the best of it," she said.

Last week, Camilla and Prince Charles revealed the photo used for their Christmas card — a nod to the times, in which Charles wears a mask as he helps his wife put on her face covering during Royal Ascot in June.

The royal family is expected to gather for Christmas at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, after last year's festivities were canceled amid the pandemic. Guests usually arrive in the early afternoon on Christmas Eve, on which the family exchanges gag gifts.