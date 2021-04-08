Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Wears Unexpected Accessory on Her Latest Outing: Fuzzy Slippers!

This isn't the first time we've seen a royal in some comfortable footwear

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall wore a cozy pair of slippers during her latest royal engagement.

The wife of Prince Charles visited the Wightman Road Mosque in London on Wednesday to hear how the London Islamic Cultural Society has supported the local community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. During the visit, she switched out of her heeled boots and into a pair of black fuzzy slippers with bow detail, in accordance with the mosque's rules.

The casual footwear comes from U.K. brand Pour Moi, known for their undergarments, lingerie and swimwear selections. And at $34, the Diamante Trim Slipper is an affordable addition to anyone's loungewear collection.

Slippers worn by Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's slippers | Credit: CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

This isn't the first time we've seen a royal sporting comfortable slippers. When Prince George met former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama at his Kensington Palace home in 2016, the little royal adorably greeted the couple in slippers, pajamas and a bathrobe.

Camilla, 73, also wore a white headscarf and animal-print face mask during the visit, where she met local children and spoke with volunteers about the important work they do.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Like many members of the royal family, Camilla has recently visited several vaccination sites around the U.K. and spoken to healthcare workers about the coronavirus pandemic. Like Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Camilla and Prince Charles have received their COVID-19 vaccines.