Camilla has nine grandchildren — with one more on the way!

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Shares Her Favorite Activity to Do with Her Grandchildren

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall shared her love of reading with her children — and now her grandchildren!

In a new post for the Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room Instagram page on Friday, Camilla spoke about starting her own children young on books.

"I read to my children and now I read to my grandchildren," she said. "I love it. I read to them when they were absolutely tiny. And they've got older and older and older, and now they actually read to me!"

Camilla has five grandchildren from her own two children, plus Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Archie from Prince Charles' side of the family. (Pretty soon she'll add another — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter on the way!)

Camilla, 73, also spoke about a volunteering organization called Beanstalk, of which she is royal patron, and how they called for people to read to children one-on-one.

"The difference it made to their lives," Camilla said. "I mean, it's so important, I think, to just read from an early age."

The Reading Room Instagram account added that the Easter holidays were a "perfect time to enjoy reading with the children in your life" — and that Camilla's recommendations for her favorite children's books would be coming out in the coming weeks.

In December, Camilla launched The Reading Room, which is dedicated to "discover[ing] new books and meet[ing] the extraordinary people who create them." The initiative was inspired by the positive response to her book recommendations to help people through quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Ernest Hemingway, famously, once said, 'There is no friend as loyal as a book.' In these challenging times when we are isolated from the ones we love, many of us are finding comfort in reading, to fire up our imaginations, to take us on journeys and to make us laugh," the royal said in a statement. "With that in mind here is a list of my dearest 'friends.' "

The Prince Of Wales And The Duchess Of Cornwall Visit Athens, Greece Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

