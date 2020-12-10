Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Unveils Plaque — with Help from Her Rescue Dog Beth!

It's not rare to see royals unveil plaques, but Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall just put her own spin on the tradition — with a little help from her dog!

Camilla, 73, visited the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home to officially open new kennels on Wednesday. Sporting a paw print face mask and dog brooch on her jacket, she unveiled a sign to mark the occasion — enlisting her own rescue dog, a Jack Russell terrier named Beth adopted in 2011, to assist her.

"Now they say you should never work with animals, and now, with the help of Beth, I'm going to attempt to unveil a building with the help of a dog," she quipped, reported the Daily Mail.

The royal picked up her pup, who grabbed hold of a sausage attached to the blue curtain covering the plaque with her mouth and tugged, revealing the dedication like never before.

As for the new kennels, Camilla told staff and volunteers that they were "luxurious," according to Vanity Fair.

"I wouldn’t mind spending the night in them — air conditioning and everything you could possibly hope for!" she joked.

Camilla spread some holiday cheer at the center, which takes care of 100 dogs and 50 cats as they search for the pets' permanent homes. She helped decorate their Christmas tree by hanging an ornament of a corgi — which happens to be the favorite breed of her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth.

The Duchess of Cornwall also came with treats for the good boys and good girls living at the shelter. She presented dogs with stockings full of surprises.

Camilla was particularly smitten with a pug puppy named Ernie, who she picked up and cuddled.

This isn't Beth's first royal appearance. Camilla and Prince Charles brought Beth and her dog sister, Bluebell, to a dog show in 2015 — where she won first prize in the show’s agility contest!

More recently, Beth and Bluebell joined Camilla and Prince Charles in a photo released in April to celebrate the royal couple's 15th wedding anniversary.