Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Has an Unexpected Style Tradition on Commonwealth Day

Camilla's purple feathered hat is a recycled piece that she's worn to the same event several times before

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has her own Commonwealth Day tradition.

This marks the fourth time that Camilla has worn the color for the annual event, which celebrates the 54 countries and nations around the world that make up the Commonwealth. She's previously worn the regal shade in 2012, 2017 and 2019, and she even recycled part of her ensemble — her wide-brimmed hat with feathers from this year's ceremony is the same one she wore in 2012 and 2017.

Kate sported a blue ensemble by Catherine Walker for the occasion, representing the color of the Commonwealth's flag. But all hues have been worn by royal women throughout the years — in 2020, Kate wore red, Camilla wore navy, Sophie, Countess of Wessex wore white, the Queen wore a light blue and Meghan Markle wore green.

Prince Charles stood in for his mother at the Commonwealth Day Service after it was announced Friday that the Queen, 95, would not be attending the annual ceremony.

"After discussing the arrangements with the Royal Household, The Queen has asked The Prince of Wales to represent Her Majesty at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The Queen will continue with other planned engagements, including in-person audiences, in the week ahead," the statement continued.

