Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Makes a Cheeky Comment While Viewing Colin Firth's Mr. Darcy Shirt

Camilla, who counts literacy among one of the key causes in her royal life, visited the former home of Jane Austen

Colin Firth appears to have a royal fan in Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall!

Camilla, 74, visited the former home of author Jane Austen on Wednesday, where director Lizzie Dunford showed her a white shirt worn by Firth when he played Mr. Darcy in the 1995 BBC miniseries Pride and Prejudice. His character memorably went for a dip in the pond before emerging in the soaking wet top.

"But he's not in it, that's a bit sad," Camilla said while inspecting the piece.

"I know, that's sad, and it's not quite as damp as it was," Dunford added.

Camilla also quipped: "You could give it a good spray."

"It's a wonderful artifact, one of the reasons we wanted to show it was that 1995 production was so transformative for people loving Pride And Prejudice," Dunford said. "That scene, we all watched it, everyone, and this production brought so many people to Jane Austen, which is why it's quite a significant artifact."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Finnbarr Webster-Pool/Getty

Firth played Queen Elizabeth's father, King George VI, in The King's Speech — a performance for which he won the Oscar for Best Actor.

One of Camilla's key causes in her royal life is promoting literacy, including through her book club. Just last week, Camilla shared which five literary characters she would invite to a dinner party, including another character from Pride and Prejudice.

"I'd have the Count of Monte Cristo. And then I'd have two rather devious characters to spice up the whole thing. I'd have Mrs. Danvers, dressed in black, and then I'd have Count Fosco from The Woman in White. I think they'd cause quite a lot of trouble. I just wanted somebody a bit different," Camilla said.