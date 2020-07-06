Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus in March, "leaves everybody miles behind"

Camilla Says Prince Charles Is 'the Fittest Man of His Age I Know': 'He's Like a Mountain Goat'

At 71, Prince Charles is fit as a fiddle.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall gave a positive health update on her husband, who battled a mild case of coronavirus in March, during her first-ever radio guest edit on BBC Radio 5's The Emma Barnett Show.

"He is probably the fittest man of his age I know," the 72-year-old royal said of Prince Charles. "He'll walk and walk and walk. He's like a mountain goat, he leaves everybody miles behind."

Charles, however, does not join his wife in her Silver Swans ballet classes, which continued online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I did not get him doing a plié, but he is a very, very fit man. But he is not doing ballet," Camilla said.

After months of quarantining at their Scottish home and doing royal engagements virtually, Camilla and Prince Charles have returned to in-person visits. However, Camilla spoke about how social distancing and other precautions changed their outings.

"It’s very strange, we went to Gloucester the other day to thanks these wonderful NHS frontline workers," Camilla said. "But I wanted to go up to them and shake their hand and say, 'You’ve done such wonderful job,' but it didn’t feel quite the same standing in my little circle, don’t move left or right. You had to shout thank you, and it’s very different."

Camilla also admitted she previously "really hated the Internet," but found it to be "brilliant" during lockdown as she used it to communicate with family and friends. Still, she found video engagements to be no replacement for the real thing.

"It is about connecting and you know it's lovely talking to people," she said. "I like talking to people and sitting and looking at peoples' faces, and you can't really on screens, I mean you see their faces, but you don't get the animated look that you get looking at a real person."

