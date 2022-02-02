It's bring your dog to work day for Camilla and Beth!

Camilla and Prince Charles spent a busy Wednesday in Kent, visiting range of charities and organizations across the county. One stop on the Duchess of Cornwall's agenda was the Battersea Brand Hatch Centre in Ash, which provides a calmer environment for cats and dogs struggling to cope in London's city life.

Although Prince Charles didn't join his wife at the animal welfare charity, her dog Beth made an appearance. The pair were challenged to take on Battersea Ambassador Paul O'Grady and his pup, Sausage, in "Temptation Alley," where the dogs are rewarded for ignoring toys and treats between them and their owner.

"What could possibly go wrong?" Camilla, 74, joked before their turn.

Beth was a pro, heading straight to Camilla when called, and they were rewarded with a "Winner" trophy!

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: STUART C. WILSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

Camilla adopted her two Jack Russell Terriers, Beth and Bluebell, from the charity.

But this isn't Beth's first royal engagement. In December 2020, Beth helped Camilla unveil a plaque to official open new kennels at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. The royal picked up her pup, who grabbed hold of a sausage attached to the blue curtain covering the plaque with her mouth and tugged, revealing the dedication like never before.

Camilla and Prince Charles also brought Beth and Bluebell to a dog show in 2015 — where Beth won first prize in the show's agility contest!

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's dog, Beth | Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/WPA Pool/Getty