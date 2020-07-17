Kate Middleton and Prince William also shared a photo on Instagram to celebrate Camilla's 73rd birthday

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Shines in Royal Blue in New Birthday Portraits

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is beaming in blue for her birthday.

The wife of Prince Charles turned 73 on Friday, and she marked the occasion by releasing several new portraits taken in the garden of Clarence House, the couple's London residence, by photographer Chris Jackson earlier this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Several of Camilla's patronages also shared video messages in honor of the occasion. The Chelsea Pensioners sang a lovely rendition of "Happy Birthday" while social distancing, and the dogs of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home wagged their tails for their recording.

Members of the royal family used social media to wish the Duchess of Cornwall a festive day. The royal family's official Instagram account shared a photograph of Queen Elizabeth and Camilla on a 2014 outing to Dumfries House in Scotland. The women smile at each other while holding colorful bouquets of flowers.

"Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday! Her Royal Highness turns 73 today," the caption read.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kensington Royal Instagram account also sent well-wishes to Camilla, featuring a photo of Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate smiling together during a rare joint outing in February.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Cornwall! 🎂🎈" they wrote.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The royal family had another reason to celebrate on Friday: Princess Beatrice secretly wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony in Windsor attended by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip — two months after their original wedding plans were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.