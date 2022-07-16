Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Stars in New Portrait to Celebrate Her 75th Birthday

Taken at her home in Raymill, Camilla is seen with a bowl of peaches that were homegrown in her garden

WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 15: (NO SALES. STRICTLY FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR USE AFTER JULY 24, 2022 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM CLARENCE HOUSE) In this handout image provided Clarence House and released on July 15 2022, HRH Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall poses for an official portrait to mark HRH's 75th birthday at her home in Wiltshire, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Jackson / Clarence House via Getty Images).

WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 15: (NO SALES. STRICTLY FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR USE AFTER JULY 24, 2022 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM CLARENCE HOUSE) In this handout image provided Clarence House and released on July 15 2022, HRH Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall poses for an official portrait to mark HRH's 75th birthday at her home in Wiltshire, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Jackson / Clarence House via Getty Images).

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is marking a milestone birthday!

In honor of her 75th birthday on Sunday, the palace released a new portrait of Camilla a day prior to celebrate the occasion. In the shot by Chris Jackson, which was taken at Camilla's home in Raymill, Wiltshire, last month, she appears in a blue floral dress from Sophie Dundas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Prince Charles is known for his passion for gardening, it seems that he's not the only one around with a green thumb — in the photo, Camilla is seen with a bowl of peaches that were homegrown in her garden.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Dinner at the Marriott Hotel on June 24, 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda. Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales has attended five of the 24 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting meetings held since 1971: Edinburgh in 1997, Uganda in 2007, Sri Lanka in 2013 (representing The Queen), Malta in 2015 and the UK in 2018. It was during the UK CHOGM that it was formally announced that The Prince would succeed The Queen as Head of the Commonwealth. Leaders of Commonwealth countries meet every two years for the meeting which is hosted by a different member country on a rotating basis. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

In addition to the new portrait, Camilla marked her birthday by guest editing and gracing the cover of Country Life magazine's July issue. Camilla tapped Kate Middleton to get behind the camera for the cover shot.

According to The Telegraph, Country Life editor Mark Hedges asked Camilla if she had any thoughts about the photos.

"She immediately replied, 'Oh, I'd quite like Catherine to do it,'" Hedges said. "I spent the next three or four minutes desperately racking my brains trying to think of a professional photographer called Catherine. Then suddenly I grasped what she meant — one of the most amazing things that could happen. I found it one of the easier things to nod my head at."

Camilla praised Kate's photography skills in an ITV documentary that aired this week.

"She did very good pictures, and she does it sort of naturally. We had a lot of fun doing it," the Duchess of Cornwall explained. "It was very relaxed and, of course, very kind of the Duchess of Cambridge. She came with her camera and she's an extremely good photographer. And it was all very casual — there wasn't much hair and make-up. It was just done in the garden with a lot of laughs — it was a lovely way of doing it."

Camilla also shared that one particular photo had the seal of approval from Prince Charles — pointing to the final cover image, which shows her seated on a bench with a basket filled with pelargoniums.

When asked if she was happy with the final product, Camilla replied, "If I can get over the fact I'm looking at myself, I think that they're very nice and I think they're just what's needed for Country Life."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty