Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Stars in New Portrait to Celebrate Her 75th Birthday
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is marking a milestone birthday!
In honor of her 75th birthday on Sunday, the palace released a new portrait of Camilla a day prior to celebrate the occasion. In the shot by Chris Jackson, which was taken at Camilla's home in Raymill, Wiltshire, last month, she appears in a blue floral dress from Sophie Dundas.
While Prince Charles is known for his passion for gardening, it seems that he's not the only one around with a green thumb — in the photo, Camilla is seen with a bowl of peaches that were homegrown in her garden.
In addition to the new portrait, Camilla marked her birthday by guest editing and gracing the cover of Country Life magazine's July issue. Camilla tapped Kate Middleton to get behind the camera for the cover shot.
According to The Telegraph, Country Life editor Mark Hedges asked Camilla if she had any thoughts about the photos.
"She immediately replied, 'Oh, I'd quite like Catherine to do it,'" Hedges said. "I spent the next three or four minutes desperately racking my brains trying to think of a professional photographer called Catherine. Then suddenly I grasped what she meant — one of the most amazing things that could happen. I found it one of the easier things to nod my head at."
Camilla praised Kate's photography skills in an ITV documentary that aired this week.
"She did very good pictures, and she does it sort of naturally. We had a lot of fun doing it," the Duchess of Cornwall explained. "It was very relaxed and, of course, very kind of the Duchess of Cambridge. She came with her camera and she's an extremely good photographer. And it was all very casual — there wasn't much hair and make-up. It was just done in the garden with a lot of laughs — it was a lovely way of doing it."
Camilla also shared that one particular photo had the seal of approval from Prince Charles — pointing to the final cover image, which shows her seated on a bench with a basket filled with pelargoniums.
When asked if she was happy with the final product, Camilla replied, "If I can get over the fact I'm looking at myself, I think that they're very nice and I think they're just what's needed for Country Life."
Camilla previously told British Vogue that her birthday will be a low-key affair.
"There won't be much celebration," she said. "I shall spend it with my family and a few friends."