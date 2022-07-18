Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Shares a Surprise Photo Costarring Her Dog Beth for 75th Birthday

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall shared a new photo celebrating her 75th birthday — with a little help from her rescue dog, Beth!

After the palace released a new portrait of Camilla by Chris Jackson over the weekend, Prince Charles and Camilla's social media surprised royal fans with another shot on Sunday to thank them for their well wishes. In the image also by Jackson, Camilla's pup sits on her lap outside in the garden of her home in Raymill, Wiltshire — and Beth is clearly a pro model, looking straight at the camera for the shot.

"Thank you for all your kind messages and well wishes on The Duchess of Cornwall's 75th birthday today!" they wrote alongside the snap.

Camilla adopted her two Jack Russell Terriers, Beth and Bluebell, from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home — and Beth has joined Camilla on royal outings many times.

In December 2020, Beth helped Camilla unveil a plaque to official open new kennels at the animal charity. The royal picked up her pup, who grabbed hold of a sausage attached to the blue curtain covering the plaque with her mouth and tugged, revealing the dedication like never before.

Beth also tagged along to Camilla's visit to the Battersea Brand Hatch Centre in Ash, which provides a calmer environment for cats and dogs struggling to cope in London's city life, back in February. The pair were challenged to take on Battersea Ambassador Paul O'Grady and his pup, Sausage, in "Temptation Alley," where the dogs are rewarded for ignoring toys and treats between them and their owner.

"What could possibly go wrong?" Camilla joked before their turn.

Beth headed straight to Camilla when called, and they were rewarded with a "Winner" trophy!

The Duchess Of Cornwall Visits Battersea Dogs Home In Windsor Beth and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

In addition to the new portrait, Camilla marked her birthday by guest editing and gracing the cover of Country Life magazine's July issue. Camilla tapped Kate Middleton to get behind the camera for the cover shot.

According to The Telegraph, Country Life editor Mark Hedges asked Camilla if she had any thoughts about the photos.

"She immediately replied, 'Oh, I'd quite like Catherine to do it,'" Hedges said. "I spent the next three or four minutes desperately racking my brains trying to think of a professional photographer called Catherine. Then suddenly I grasped what she meant — one of the most amazing things that could happen. I found it one of the easier things to nod my head at."

"There won't be much celebration," she said. "I shall spend it with my family and a few friends."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall carries an umbrella during a garden party at Boconnoc House to mark the 70th anniversary of The Duke of Cornwall being head of the Duchy of Cornwall on July 18, 2022 in Lostwithiel, England. The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate established by Edward III in 1337 to provide an income for the heir to the throne. The Prince of Wales became the 24th Duke of Cornwall on The Queen's accession to the throne in 1952. The Duchy is run in accordance with The Prince’s own social and environmental values. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are on a 3-day visit to the southwestern region to celebrate the Prince of Wales' 70th year as the Duke of Cornwall. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

On Monday, Camilla and Prince Charles headed to the region of Cornwall for a three-day visit. As Queen Elizabeth's heir, Prince Charles has the titles of both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cornwall. Instead of Princess of Wales, Camilla has been known as the Duchess of Cornwall since their marriage in 2005.

They kicked off their visit in the fishing village of Mousehole. Amid the U.K. heatwave, they both sported sunglasses as they toured Newlyn Harbour. Camilla also carried a parasol to stay shaded from the sun.