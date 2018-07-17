Camilla Celebrates 71st Birthday on Tour — and Even Her Cake Is Following Royal Protocol!

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is celebrating her 71st birthday with picturesque views — and carrot cake!

Camilla and her husband, Prince Charles, who are on their annual royal tour of Cornwall, landed in the Scilly Isles on Tuesday, where they were greeted with a bouquet of flowers and a cake that read, “Happy Birthday Ma’am!” Camilla blew out the candles, and she and Charles looked delighted to share a piece (or two!) of the carrot cake.

“Ma’am” is the proper way to address female members of the royal family, according to the royal family’s official website. (The first address is conventionally “Your Royal Highness” and subsequently “Ma’am”.)

The royal couple arrived on St. Mary’s, the largest island of the Scilly Isles, Tuesday morning to open a newly designed quay, part of an effort to boost the economy through tourism. After touring the quay, including its farmers’ market, they stopped by a new restaurant, On The Quay, where the cake was served.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles

The 71st birthday cake of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles

Camilla and Charles’ three-day tour of Cornwall, a county on England’s southwestern tip, is focused on environmental issues and sustainability. They’ve already met with a few entrepreneurs and other groups promoting these causes. They started off their trip on Monday touring local businesses in the small town Fowey. Then, Charles attended Ocean Plastics Summit in St. Agnes while Camilla visited the Cornwall Community Foundation in honor of the charity’s 15th birthday. On Tuesday, they toured St. Martin’s after St. Mary’s, and on Wednesday, the final day of the trip, Prince Charles will visit St. Tudy’s.

The Duke of Cornwall meets residents of St. Martin’s during the visit and those on holiday on the island. #RoyalVisitCornwall pic.twitter.com/CzBe1GjSlt — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) July 17, 2018

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles during Wales Week 2018

Camilla and Charles have had a busy summer. Last week, they attended the christening of Prince Louis on Monday, followed by the Royal Air Force Centenary on Tuesday. And at the beginning of July, they spent their annual week in Wales.