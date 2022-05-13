Camilla Announces the Winning Platinum Jubilee Pudding — That Will Be Named After Queen Elizabeth!

Congratulations to Jemma Melvin, whose Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti Trifle beat 5,000 desserts to become the official Platinum Pudding for Her Majesty's Jubilee.

Congratulations (and an appetite!) are in order.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall teamed up with former Great British Bake Off judge Dame Mary Berry for the culmination of Fortnum & Mason's competition to find a pudding that will be named in Queen Elizabeth's honor as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee. Camilla was on-hand for The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking special on BBC Thursday night, where she announced that Jemma Melvin's Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti Trifle beat 5,000 other desserts to become the official Platinum Pudding.

Melvin's trifle — consisting of a lemon curd swiss roll on the bottom, jelly, lemon custard, amaretti biscuits, mandarin coulis, fresh whipped cream, candied peel, chocolate shards and crushed amaretti biscuits on top — wowed the judges and won by unanimous decision.

The winning recipe will be served lunches during the Jubilee weekend — but if you're interested in trying it at home, the recipe is available here.

Melvin is a copywriter who credits her love of baking to her grandmother.

"She is the person that taught me how to bake and I am so excited to tell her. She's going to be so proud, I can't wait," the winner said.

Malvin added, "I am so happy, thank you so much, Mary. It's been an honor as well to have your feedback. It's just meant the world to me. The thought of people recreating my pudding, especially round the Jubilee, is just a total pleasure."

The pudding competition comes after similar food contests were held to celebrate other royal events.

"Following in the footsteps of the Coronation Chicken and the Victoria Sponge, this winning recipe will go down in history and become part of the British food story," BBC said in a press release. "Up and down the country on Jubilee weekend, the winning recipe will be recreated at street parties, family events, community gatherings and Big Jubilee Lunches as the centerpiece to the nation's celebrations as the Platinum Pudding."

Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips and Autumn Phillips Trooping The Colour 2019 | Credit: James Devaney/Getty Images

The Queen will celebrate her milestone with celebrations across the U.K. Events and initiatives will take place throughout the year, before ending with a series of festivities on the weekend of June 2 to June 5.