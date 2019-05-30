See Rare Glimpse of Buckingham Palace's White Drawing Room — Can You Spot the Queen's Secret Door?

Queen Elizabeth is opening up the doors to her London home.

From July 20 to Sept. 29, Buckingham Palace will open to the public. Guests will have a chance to view 19 State Rooms, including the White Drawing Room, of which the Royal Collection Trust shared a photo on Instagram Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Described as “perhaps the grandest of all the State Rooms in Buckingham Palace,” the White Drawing Room is often used for audiences with the monarch and small gatherings. Ahead of larger events, the room is used for key guests to be presented to the Queen before everyone heads into a bigger State Room to mingle.

The room also has a secret straight out of a James Bond movie: a door disguised as a mirror and cabinet, which the Queen uses to enter!

The White Drawing Room has been the setting for Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas broadcasts as well as the backdrop for formal family photos.

Royal Collection Trust/Instagram. Inset: an Leslie Macdonald via Getty

Queen Elizabeth in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace John Stillwell/AP/REX/Shutterstock

But this isn’t the only White Drawing Room! Windsor Castle and Sandringham Estate both have rooms with the same name. In fact, the room at Windsor Castle served as the setting for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s formal wedding portraits, while the White Drawing Room at Sandringham Estate is where the royal family gathers for tea and snacks on Christmas Eve.

RELATED: Take a Whirlwind Tour Inside Buckingham Palace Like a Member of the Queen’s Staff

Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie and their wedding party in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle Alex Bramall/PA Wire

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Last summer, the royal family’s Instagram account released a high-speed tour of the route staff members would take to navigate from the kitchens to the Palace’s Chinese Drawing Room. After rushing through the kitchen doors and down the basement, staff members hop on an elevator before navigating the famous corridors to reach their destination.

The tour was meant to highlight the improvements that will be made by renovations to Buckingham Palace, including new and larger elevators.

“In the future, we’ll be using the basement routes and then up through a new lift at this level,” architectural lead Tony Barnard explained, cutting down the complexity of the current course.