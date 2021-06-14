Go Behind the Walls of Buckingham Palace — and Get 3 Royal Gardening Secrets!
Nestled in the bustling heart of London, peace, privacy and the occasional party blossom at Buckingham Palace within the 39-acre oasis that offers the perfect summertime setting for Queen Elizabeth to entertain. Head gardener Mark Lane tells PEOPLE in the summer issue of PEOPLE Royals, "It's a special place, with a striking balance of the cultivated and wild."
The Majestic Border
When it's in full summertime glory, the 512-ft.-long, plant-packed border around the garden "looks very special," says Lane. "You just want to soak up the view and enjoy wonderful fragrances on a still day."
The 3.5-Acre Lake
"On a week-by-week increment, so much changes," says Lane. "None more so than around the lake, where there is so much activity with the plant and animal life."
Natural Beauty
A ravine cutting through birch trees creates a waterfall to oxygenate the lake below. The water "adds a real sense of sound and movement in this part of the garden," Lane explains. "The lake adds such an important dimension to the landscape."
Shear Perfection
A palace gardener deadheads (remove old blossoms from) the blooms in the rose garden. Says Lane, "This will ensure a good display of fresh new flowers until the frosts begin."
A Palace-Worthy Garden
In addition to deadheading blooms, Lane offers three more essential tips:
Ensure vegetation, especially if recently planted, is watered. "This requires going around those plants weekly and giving them a good soak."
Weeding is vital at any time of the year, "but now it is key to give the garden that properly looked-after look. Clean borders and shrubberies will set off a garden to its true potential."
Clipping the edges of paths and the laws "is an essential job and done regularly will get much admiration from all those that see it. Good sharp edging shears are a must."
Sanctuary from the City
With COVID restrictions lifting, the garden is once again open to visitors this summer and is being celebrated with a new book from author Claire Masset, Buckingham Palace: A Royal Garden. "At this time of the year, the meadows are coming into their own and the rolling landscape is fresh and lush," says Lane. "Even above the sound of traffic, the birds sing and calmness reigns."
