Go Behind the Walls of Buckingham Palace — and Get 3 Royal Gardening Secrets!

In addition to deadheading blooms, Lane offers three more essential tips:

Ensure vegetation, especially if recently planted, is watered. "This requires going around those plants weekly and giving them a good soak."

Weeding is vital at any time of the year, "but now it is key to give the garden that properly looked-after look. Clean borders and shrubberies will set off a garden to its true potential."

Clipping the edges of paths and the laws "is an essential job and done regularly will get much admiration from all those that see it. Good sharp edging shears are a must."