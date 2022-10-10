Palace Reveals Future Plans for Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Pony Following Monarch's Death

“Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team,” officials confirmed

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 10, 2022 03:38 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjd-8bgsFLT/. The Royal Family/Instagram ; LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 23: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II visits the British Airways headquarters to mark their centenary year at Heathrow Airport on May 23, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Photo: The Royal Family/Instagram; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Queen Elizabeth's cherished mount is trotting on.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace released a new photo of Emma, the black Fell pony that the Queen loved and rode in her later years, and revealed the royal stables' plans for the horse following the death of the monarch on Sept. 8.

"For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty's private time," Buckingham Palace wrote, sharing a gorgeous portrait of the bridled pony standing quietly.

"Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team," the caption added.

In an emotional scene, Emma watched the Queen's funeral procession at Windsor Castle on Sept. 19, standing to the side with head groom Terry Pendry the coffin passed by. In a tear-jerking touch, equerries even fastened what appeared to be one of the Queen's go-to riding headscarves on the pony's saddle.

Emma, the monarch's fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth enjoyed a lifelong love of horses, and was riding as recently as June of this year. In a 2020 interview with Horse & Hound, Pendry revealed that Emma was one of the Queen's favorite horses of all time.

"Emma has been a wonderful servant to Her Majesty and is still going strong at the age of 24 as one of The Queen's riding ponies," Pendry said.

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 18: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, accompanied by her Stud Groom Terry Pendry, seen horse riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle on October 18, 2008 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The Fell pony, whose full name is Carlton Lima Emma, even had a place of honor at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities in June. There, she paraded in the Windsor Horse Show's "A Gallop Through History," a televised event celebrating the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II during the "A Gallop Through History" performance as part of the official celebrations for <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's Platinum Jubilee at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park on May 15, 2022 in Windsor, England
Queen Elizabeth. Chris Jackson/Getty

Proudly watching on, Queen Elizabeth had something sweet to say as Emma marched by.

"That's mine," she told the people seated around her of her loyal horse.

Related Articles
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - horse Emma
Queen Elizabeth's Pony Emma Watches Late Monarch's Funeral Procession at Windsor Castle
Zara Tindall on Classicals Euro Star taking part in the Osberton International and Young Horse Championships
Zara Tindall Smiles at Equestrian Championships, Her First Outing Since Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Emma, the monarch's fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth's Scarf Displayed on Her Pony Emma's Saddle at Procession to Committal Service
queen elizabeth
It's Not Just Corgis: Looking Back at Queen Elizabeth's Lifelong Love of Horses
Britain's Lady Louise Windsor leaves St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Lady Louise Honors Grandmother Queen Elizabeth with Equestrian Necklace at Funeral
BRITAIN-ROYALS-QUEEN-DEATH
Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Welcome Late Monarch's Coffin at Windsor Castle Ahead of Committal Service
EMBARGOED TO 2230 SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18MANDATORY CREDIT: Ranald Mackechnie EDITORIAL USE ONLY. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is free for use until September 25th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle in May 2022. Issue date: Sunday September 18th, 2022.Photo credit should read: Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Queen Elizabeth Wore Gifts from Dad King George VI for Her 18th Birthday in Newly Released Photo
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Heppell/AP/Shutterstock (13382392h) Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, . The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week Royals, Ballater, United Kingdom - 11 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Seen for First Time as It Travels from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh
Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Why Kate Middleton's Pearls Were More Than a Symbolic Nod to Queen Elizabeth
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, Expected to Walk Behind Queen's Coffin at Funeral
GUILDFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Prince William, Prince of Wales meets with military personnel during a visit to Army Training Centre Pirbright on September 16, 2022 in Guildford, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the training centre to meet troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the UK in order to take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which will take place on September 19. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage); ABERDEEN;SCOTLAND - 1974: Queen Elizabeth ll arrives at Aberdeen Airport with her corgis to start her holidays in Balmoral, Scotland in 1974. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
Prince William Assures Mourner That Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Will Be 'Spoiled Rotten' After Her Death
TOPSHOT - Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence (4R), Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (2R) and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York (R) stands as Britain's Princess Anne, the Princess Royal curtseys to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it is carried in to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh on September 11, 2022. - The coffin carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth II left her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday, beginning a six-hour journey to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Princess Anne Curtsies to Her Mother Queen Elizabeth's Coffin in Emotional Moment
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: Queen Elizabeth II receives the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Windsor Castle, where he presented her with a special 'Canterbury Cross' for her 'unstinting' service to the Church of England over seventy years and a citation for the Cross, which was presented as a framed piece of calligraphy on June 21, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth Had 'No Fear of Death' and 'Hope in the Future,' Archbishop of Canterbury Says
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks of All Time
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Dignitaries Around the World React to News of Queen Elizabeth's Death
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh pictured 1/6/2020 in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday.
Inside Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Romantic Connection to Balmoral Castle 