Queen Elizabeth's cherished mount is trotting on.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace released a new photo of Emma, the black Fell pony that the Queen loved and rode in her later years, and revealed the royal stables' plans for the horse following the death of the monarch on Sept. 8.

"For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty's private time," Buckingham Palace wrote, sharing a gorgeous portrait of the bridled pony standing quietly.

"Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team," the caption added.

In an emotional scene, Emma watched the Queen's funeral procession at Windsor Castle on Sept. 19, standing to the side with head groom Terry Pendry the coffin passed by. In a tear-jerking touch, equerries even fastened what appeared to be one of the Queen's go-to riding headscarves on the pony's saddle.

Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth enjoyed a lifelong love of horses, and was riding as recently as June of this year. In a 2020 interview with Horse & Hound, Pendry revealed that Emma was one of the Queen's favorite horses of all time.

"Emma has been a wonderful servant to Her Majesty and is still going strong at the age of 24 as one of The Queen's riding ponies," Pendry said.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The Fell pony, whose full name is Carlton Lima Emma, even had a place of honor at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities in June. There, she paraded in the Windsor Horse Show's "A Gallop Through History," a televised event celebrating the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth. Chris Jackson/Getty

Proudly watching on, Queen Elizabeth had something sweet to say as Emma marched by.

"That's mine," she told the people seated around her of her loyal horse.