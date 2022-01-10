The competition will come about amid Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, where she will mark 70 years of service and time on the throne

Buckingham Palace Announces New Pudding Contest to Craft Dessert That Will Be Named After Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II attends an event in celebration of The Big Lunch initiative at The Eden Project during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021 in St Austell, Cornwall, England. UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, hosts leaders from the USA, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Canada at the G7 Summit.

Queen Elizabeth will soon have her very own pudding named in her honor.

Buckingham Palace has announced that a baking competition will take place in the United Kingdom to craft the monarch, 95, a brand new-pudding with her name.

The search for the dessert will come about amid Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, where she will mark 70 years of service and time on the throne.

According to Buckingham Palace, the Big Jubilee Lunch and Fortnum & Mason are inviting residents ages 8 and up "to create the perfect platinum pudding recipe."

Five finalists will then showcase their creations to a judging panel, which will include former Great British Bake Off judge Dame Mary Berry, MasterChef: The Professionals judge Monica Galetti, and Buckingham Palace Head Chef Mark Flanagan.

After a selection is made, the winner's recipe will be made available to the public, as well as at lunches during the Jubilee weekend.

Queen Elizabeth II attends the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd at The Senedd on October 14, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Beginning next month, the Queen will celebrate her milestone with celebrations across the U.K. Events and initiatives will take place throughout the year, before ending on the weekend of June 2 to June 5.

Events will include Trooping the Colour (the annual public festivities for the Queen's birthday), the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called 'Platinum Party at the Palace,' the Big Jubilee Lunch, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Earlier this week, the Royal Mint unveiled a new 50p coin commemorating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which shows her on her trusty steed. In addition to featuring her insignia and the years of her reign, one coin features the monarch on horseback.

queen elizabeth Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Getty

"Designed by esteemed artists and made with original craftsmanship, Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee coins are enduring pieces of art that will be collected, cherished and passed down for generations," said Clare Maclennan, divisional director of The Royal Mint in Llantrisant, according to the BBC.

"The Queen's legacy on coins stretches the length of her momentous reign," added Royal Mint Museum historian Chris Barker. "Today's launch marks another significant milestone, and the Royal Mint plays a proud part in the nationwide celebrations."