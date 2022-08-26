Buckingham Palace Celebrates International Dog Day with Vintage Photos of Royals and Their Pups

A love of dogs has run in the royal family for centuries, and Queen Elizabeth has owned corgis for her entire adult life

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Morning Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, working across the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. She previously worked as a reporter in a major national newsroom, covering every headline from viral local news to royal weddings.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2022 03:27 PM
Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret with a Corgi (1941)
Photo: Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The royal family is honoring their treasured pets!

On Friday – otherwise known as International Dog Day – Buckingham Palace opened the archives to share a series of photos of monarchs and their dogs.

"On #InternationalDogDay take a look through some of our favorite photographs in the Royal Collection that feature some of The Royal Family's canine partners throughout history," an Instagram post read.

"The images are a just a few of the 450,000+ photographs that are held in the Royal Collection," the palace added, linking to the extensive records of the Royal Collection Trust.

The carousel of black and white shots from the 19th and 20th centuries included images of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret with a corgi in childhood, their father, King George VI, holding another dog of the same breed, and their grandfather, King George V, smiling with a pug.

Other canines made cameos in pictures with Queen Victoria, her son King Edward VII and his wife Queen Alexandra, and their children Prince Albert Victor, Prince George (who would become king) and Princess Louise of Wales.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
C: Caption . PHOTO: Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
R: Caption . PHOTO: Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

A love of dogs still runs in the royal family today, and Queen Elizabeth continues to keep corgis, famously her favorite breed, having owned them her entire adult life. Last summer, the 96-year-old monarch was gifted a 6-week-old corgi from her son Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, The Sun reported at the time. She reportedly welcomed the dog on what would have been her late husband Prince Philip's 100th birthday.

The new addition came just weeks the sudden death of Fergus, one of two new puppies given to her while Prince Philip was hospitalized in March 2021. Fergus was thought to have been a dorgi (a corgi crossed with a dachshund), and was named after the Queen's late uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who died during World War I in 1915.

Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton also all have dogs at home. Charles and Camilla share two rescue dogs, Jack Russell Terriers named Beth and Bluebell, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge own a cocker spaniel named Orla – who even tagged along to William's charity polo match in July.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and dog <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> at Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club,
Kate Middleton and dog Orla. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle added a new pet to their pack last month. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex adopted Momma Mia, a senior beagle who was one of 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility last month.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the most loving, sensitive and caring adopters I have ever met!" animal rights attorney Shannon Keith, who oversees the Beagle Freedom Project, which is facilitating adoptions, told PEOPLE. "We were so honored that they have been supporting Beagle Freedom Project and chose to adopt a dog who has been abused."

The couple could have taken one of the many puppies available but opted to rescue the senior dog, the organizer added.

"They made a point to adopt a rescue named Mia, who most would overlook because she is older, has health issues and is traumatized by her past," Keith said. "I was so impressed by their commitment to animal welfare! They have been following up letting us know how well Momma Mia is doing in her new, amazing home!"

Related Articles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is the keynote speaker during the United Nations General assembly to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day where the 2020 U.N. Nelson Mandela Prize will be awarded to Mrs. Marianna Vardinogiannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Adopt 'Traumatized' Senior Former Research Beagle
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex play during The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England.
The Royal Family's Best Polo Moments, from William and Harry Facing Off to Sweet Sideline Squads
Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2022 in Ascot, England.
Happy Birthday, Princess Anne! See Her Birthday Messages from the Queen, Kate and Prince William
Queen Elizabeth II; PJ the corgi, our Jubilee emoji
Royal Family Introduces PJ, a Crown-Wearing Corgi — Find Out Why the Emoji Is Taking Over Twitter
Commonwealth Day
Where Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Staying Amid Coronavirus
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at eachother as they reopen the newly-renovated Edwardian community hall
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Turns 75! See Her Life in Photos
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Queen Elizabeth Shares Birthday Message to Great-Grandson (and Future King!) Prince George
The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson attend the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Join Royal Family for Platinum Jubilee Concert at the Palace
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Miss Final Day of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen Elizabeth II conversing with her father, King George VI (1895 - 1952) in a garden, 8th July 1946. (Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth Shares Throwback Photo With Late Dad King George VI in Honor of Father's Day
meghan markle; prince harry; jubilee church service
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are All Smiles Attending Church Service with Royal Family
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Are Underway in London! See Every Photo from the Royal Festivities
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Not Joining Royal Family for Platinum Jubilee Concert at the Palace
Meghan and Harry Invictus Games
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Didn't Appear on the Palace Balcony for Trooping the Colour
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Will Be Led by Kate Middleton and Prince William — in Wales!
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose at the IGF Reception during day two of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Attending Trooping the Colour — Here's How They'll Take Part