The selected candidate will "underpin all aspects of our employee communications" and receive a salary of around $37,000, according to the job listing

Royal Job Opening! Queen Elizabeth Is Hiring — and She Listed It on LinkedIn

Queen Elizabeth is hiring!

Buckingham Palace is seeking a permanent senior employee communications assistant to work 37.5 hours a week on-site, according to a listing posted this week on LinkedIn. The individual hired must be "educated to degree level, with some experience of internal or employee communications."

"Working as part of our professional and supportive HR team, you'll underpin all aspects of our employee communications and will join at an interesting and important time," the listing says on LinkedIn and The Royal Household website.

Receiving a salary of £27,000 (around $37,000) plus benefits, the selected candidate will be an analytics guru who "manage(s) our social intranet to ensure it's a 'must visit' place for every employee," as well as "co-ordinate news, source and write content, support local editors and be a point of technical know-how."

"But that's not all. We're just as focused on our external audience, explaining who we are and the work we do in order to attract future talent. And so as brand ambassador for our recruitment communications, you'll lead on the development of our external web and social media presence," the listing adds of the position, whose managers will be accepting applications for through Feb. 7.

According to The Royal Household, the palace is also currently hiring for four other positions: a design and development assistant, a retail financial analyst, a warehouse operative and a digital learning advisor — the latter of which, like the senior employee communications assistant job, will be at Buckingham Palace.

The job openings come eight months after around 380 employees — who had been hired as guides and to help staff the palace's annual summer exhibit — were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before they'd even started work.

"The roles were for around 380 temporary summer staff on three-month contracts. They were recruited earlier this year for the Buckingham Palace opening, which now isn't going ahead," a spokesperson for the Royal Collection told PEOPLE at the time. "They have all been given the option to carry over the offer for next summer."

Back in March, the Queen, 94, left Buckingham Palace in London to self-isolate at Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince Philip, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Since then, she has limited her engagements to small gatherings. The Queen held a scaled-down Trooping the Colour celebration in June as well as the knighting of fundraiser Sir Tom Moore, both behind closed doors.

Buckingham Palace announced on Jan. 9 that the Queen and 99-year-old Prince Philip, who are both in the high-risk category, had been given vaccinations.