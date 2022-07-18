Buckingham Palace Guards Break Stoic Stances to Drink Water amid London Heatwave
The Buckingham Palace guards are feeling the heat.
As temperatures in London hit 100°F on Monday, the famous guards outside Queen Elizabeth's royal residence remained on duty in their recognizable uniforms, complete with bearskin caps. Although they have a reputation for their serious demeanor, unflinching even when tourists attempt to make them crack a smile, they were given a respite amid the heatwave.
A security guard was spotted holding a water bottle up to a member of the Queen's Guard to take a sip while maintaining his position and holding his weapon.
Also on Monday, two guards were spotted delivering a teacup with a drink inside to one of their colleagues.
The Queen's Guard is a contingent of infantry responsible for guarding the monarch's official residences. A detachment of the regiment on guard at Buckingham Palace and St. James's Palace is also responsible for providing the guard at the Tower of London, which is still officially a royal residence and where the Crown Jewels are located.
While they are known for their strict rules and protocols — last year, guardsmen collided with a young boy in their path after he didn't head a warning to "make way!" quickly enough — heat has proved to be a problem for them before. It's not uncommon for a member of the Queen's Guard to faint during a summer event such as Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade.
Last month, multiple guards fainted outside the National Service of Thanksgiving that was part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend.