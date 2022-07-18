Buckingham Palace Guards Break Stoic Stances to Drink Water amid London Heatwave

Police officer givers water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London, . The British government have issued their first-ever "red" warning for extreme heat. The alert covers large parts of England on Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, the U.K. Met Office, the country's weather service, said Friday Heat, London, United Kingdom - 18 Jul 2022

Buckingham Palace Guard | Credit: Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock