Queen Elizabeth's London residence did not open to visitors last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Queen Elizabeth Is Opening Her Buckingham Palace Gardens to the Public for Summer Picnics

Queen Elizabeth's royal residence in London is welcoming back visitors — with a first-time opportunity!

Although Buckingham Palace traditionally opens to the public during the summer months, the tours were called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Queen's London home is now preparing to open up the palace gardens to visitors.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Royal Collection Trust announced Wednesday that for the first time ever, the public will be allowed to picnic on the Buckingham Palace lawn. They can also explore a self-guided route through the gardens and around the 3.5-acre lake.

Features in the southwest of the garden, including the Rose Garden, summer house and wildflower meadow, can be viewed through one of the guided tours that will run each day.

The historic 39-acre garden dates back to the 1820s, when King George IV turned Buckingham House into a palace. Despite its urban location, the garden is home to an array of flora and fauna, including rare native plants seldom seen in London. The garden is a rich biodiverse habitat, with more than 1,000 trees, the National Collection of Mulberry Trees and 320 different wildflowers and grasses.

The gardens' summer opening will run from July 9 to Sept. 19.

Visitors can also experience the garden in springtime on weekends in April and May with guided tours to view the primroses, bluebells, flowering camellia, magnolia and azalea shrubs in bloom.

Starting in May, special guided tours of the palace's State Rooms will also be available.

Royal Garden Party Image zoom Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Press Association via AP Images

In addition to Buckingham Palace, several other royal residences are planning to welcome visitors this summer. The Palace of Holyroodhouse and the new exhibition Victoria & Albert: Our Lives in Watercolour at The Queen's Gallery in Edinburgh, Scotland, will open in late April.

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

Windsor Castle, where the monarch and Prince Philip have been staying for much of the pandemic, will welcome visitors come May.

Buckingham Palace Image zoom Buckingham Palace | Credit: Kate Green/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

After a devastating fire at Windsor Castle in 1992 caused $62 million of damage and destroyed 115 rooms in total, there was some debate as to whether the repair work should be funded by the taxpayers or by the royal family. After a failed attempt to raise money through a public fund, the Queen decided to open Buckingham Palace, her London and primary residence, to the public for the first time in history in an effort to raise the much-needed funds for repairs to the castle.