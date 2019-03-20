Buckingham Palace in Bloom! See How the Royals Are Celebrating the First Day of Spring

Spring is in the air for the royals!

In honor of the official first day of spring on Wednesday, the royal family’s Instagram account shared the first hints of the season at Queen Elizabeth‘s official London residence, Buckingham Palace. Pink and red flowers are starting to open up against the grey skies, including a tree full of pink blossoms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Today is the #FirstDayofSpring and flowers are beginning to bloom in the Buckingham Palace gardens,” reads the post’s caption. “Gardeners have been making the most of the milder weather, planting trees and shrubs, mainly spring flowering Rhododendrons and Camellias.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

DeAgostini/Getty

Buckingham Palace gardens The Royal Family/Instagram

Buckingham Palace gardens The Royal Family/Instagram

Buckingham Palace gardens The Royal Family/Instagram

Buckingham Palace gardens The Royal Family/Instagram

A snap of geese wondering around a field also showed warmer weather was approaching.

“Geese have also been enjoying the gardens and a new flower meadow will be installed later this week to provide extra forage for bees and other pollinator insects,” according to the post.

Buckingham Palace gardens

Prince Harry celebrated the first day of spring by planting saplings with schoolchildren. The visit was part of the ongoing campaign to secure forests around the globe under the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, an initiative that began in 2015 as a network of forest conservation programs throughout the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

Prince Harry Alastair Grant/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Prince Harry Alastair Grant/AP/REX/Shutterstock

But Harry isn’t the only royal with a green thumb. Kate Middleton teamed up with two designers, Andrée Davies, 55, and Adam White, 45, to create a showpiece for the annual Chelsea Flower Show in May.

The centerpiece of the woodland-themed “Back to Nature” garden, which is meant to be a fun place for families to experience a natural environment together and enjoy the relaxing benefits of nature, will be a tall platform tree house. Inspired by animal nests, it will provide visitors with a place to sit back and enjoy their surroundings.

Kate Middleton's garden design Richard Carman/Davies White Ltd/Getty Images

The garden has also been designed to encourage children to stay active and engaged and features stepping stones, hollow logs (to test balance and coordination), a waterfall and a stream that kids will be able to play in.

A swing set, campfire and diverse range of plants, shrubs and trees are among the many other design elements that the whole family can enjoy.

Kate Middleton Kensington Palace/Getty Images

The two landscape architects with whom Kate is collaborating previously revealed that they had been secretly working with her for three months, emailing and speaking almost every day.

The project to create the woodland-themed garden was a “passion” for the royal, 37, who has taken on a very hands-on role to add inspiration and practical ideas for the garden.

“To us, this is very much about childhood memories. We all spoke about our childhood memories, being outdoors and exploring nature. She was very open and has been hugely collaborative,” White told reporters after Kate’s visit to a community garden in London in January. “This is very much about the three of us, as co-designers.”