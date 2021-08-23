Keep Calm and Carry On! Buckingham Palace Hosts First Changing of the Guard in 17 Months
The iconic London ceremony was postponed in March 2020 due to COVID-19
Buckingham Palace has hosted its first Changing of the Guard since COVID-19 forced the historic London event to be suspended in March 2020.
On Monday, soldiers from the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards donned their famous scarlet tunics and bearskin hats outside Queen Elizabeth's London home to take part in the ceremonial event for the first time in just over 17 months.
Alongside them the Band of The Coldstream Guards played a range of tunes in honour of Britain's Olympic team, including Spandau Ballet's 1983 hit Gold, Whitney Houston's One Moment In Time, and The Olympic Theme from Oscar-winning movie Chariots of Fire.
The renowned Palace ceremony was halted last year along with those at Windsor Castle, the Tower of London and St. James's Palace as part of the U.K. government's drive to avoid large public gatherings and slow the spread of the coronavirus.
While guardsmen have continued to occupy their sentry positions outside Buckingham Palace it has been in an 'Administrative Guard Mount' where they have changed over personnel with no ceremony or music of any kind.
Following Monday's ceremony, however, the full ceremonial event will now take place at Buckingham Palace, St. James's Palace and the Tower of London on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
The palace ceremony follows on the heels of the first post-lockdowns Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle in July, which saw the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards return to the cobbled streets of Queen Elizabeth's private home, where she isolated for the majority of the pandemic with her late husband, Prince Philip.
In July, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also invited the band of the Coldstream Guards to play English soccer anthems "Three Lions" and "Sweet Caroline" in the garden of Clarence House to celebrate the success of the England soccer team at the Euro 2020 championships.
Sadly for fans of England — including Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince George, who attended EURO 2020 games at London's Wembley stadium — the team was ultimately defeated by Italy in the final game.