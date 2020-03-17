Buckingham Palace Cancels All Upcoming Events Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace is canceling all approaching events due to the global coronavirus outbreak, PEOPLE confirms.

“We are studying the implications of the new Government advice and its impact on forthcoming events,” palace officials said.

The announcement comes after Queen Elizabeth‘s visit to Cheshire and Camden this month was canceled, as was her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s scheduled tour of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan, due to the concerns of the rising coronavirus crisis.

“Owing to the unfolding situation with the Coronavirus pandemic, The British Government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan,” their office said in a statement.

Image zoom Prince Charles Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Charles’ younger brother Prince Edward was due to hold a dinner and a reception ahead of his upcoming engagements, but had to postpone them due to the pandemic.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, many royal families’ lives, like many public citizens’, have been uprooted, leading to the cancellation of official engagements, minimal interaction with members of the public and even relocating in order to follow public health authority advice.

Earlier this month, the 93-year-old monarch wore gloves to an investiture ceremony, which led to speculation of whether it was a safety measure from coronavirus.It is not uncommon for the Queen to wear gloves, but she has not been known to wear them during an investiture ceremony when she’s awarding honors and shaking hands with members of the public.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles ui Mok/PA Images via Getty

The Prince of Wales, 71, has been using an alternative to the formal handshake by offering a namaste to greet others at royal engagements. Charles first started using the gesture at the Commonwealth Service, where other royals including Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William also appeared to refrain from shaking hands with fellow attendees.

More than 1,500 people have tested positive for the virus in the U.K., though the actual number of cases is estimated to be between 35,000 to 50,000, according to the BBC. Additionally, up to 55 people in the U.K. have died from the virus.