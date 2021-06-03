Buckingham Palace 'Banned' Minorities from Office Jobs: Report

People of color were permitted to work as domestic servants but not in clerical roles until at least the late 1960s, according to a new report

Buckingham Palace banned "coloured immigrants or foreigners" from serving in roles for the British royal family until at least the late 1960s, according to a new report.

Citing unearthed documents from the U.K.'s National Archive, The Guardian reported Wednesday that Queen Elizabeth's chief financial manager announced in 1968 that "it was not, in fact, the practice to appoint coloured immigrants or foreigners" to clerical roles in the royal household. However, they were permitted to work as domestic servants.

Documents also showed that in the 1970s, palace aides negotiated with government officials to exempt the royal household from laws prohibiting discriminatory hiring practices on the basis of race and sex.

When contacted by the outlet, Buckingham Palace "refused to answer questions about the ban and when it was revoked." The palace said records show people from ethnic minority backgrounds were employed in the 1990s, but records on racial backgrounds were not kept before then.

"Claims based on a second-hand account of conversations from over 50 years ago should not be used to draw or infer conclusions about modern day events or operations," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told E! News in response to the report. "The principles of Crown Application and Crown Consent are long established and widely known."

In their interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened up about Meghan experiencing racism within the royal family. The Duchess of Sussex revealed there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born."

In the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview, the palace responded in a statement that addressed the issue of race.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," read the statement, which was released on March 9 by Buckingham Palace on behalf of the monarch, 95.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement continued. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

A few days later, Prince William defended the family against the racist claims, telling a reporter, "We are not a racist family."

Last month, it was reported that the Queen is considering the appointment of a diversity officer at the palace.