"Prince Philip and I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of life and injuries," the monarch writes

Queen Elizabeth has sent her condolences to the people of Belgium following Tuesday’s terrorist attacks in Brussels.

In a letter released Wednesday on the Buckingham Palace Twitter feed, the monarch writes that she and husband Prince Philip have been “deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of life and injuries after the terrorist attack in Brussels.”

“On behalf of the people of the United Kingdom,” she continues, “we send our most sincere condolences to you, the families of those who have died and all those in Belgium affected by this terrible series of events.”

Other European royals echoed Queen Elizabeth’s sentiments in the wake of the explosions at the Maelbeek metro station and the departures hall of the Zaventem airport in Brussels that killed at least 34 and injured hundreds.

King Philippe of Belgium addressed the nation on Tuesday: “Today, our country is in mourning. For each of us, March 22 will be a day like no other. We are suffering deep wounds and broken lives,” he said. “[My wife Queen] Mathilde and I share your sorrow, you who have lost a loved one, or who have been injured by the cowardly and odious attacks today.”

The monarchs of the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Norway also used social media and official websites to send messages of support to the King and Queen of Belgium and their people.

“Our thoughts are with the injured and all those affected by this tragedy,” Monaco’s Prince Albert said in a statement.

In another statement, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands said: “Europe is once again put to the test. What is needed now is that we show our collective strength and uphold the values of freedom and solidarity.”

King Felipe of Spain tweeted: “Dismayed by the attacks in the capital of Europe #Bruselas. Our solidarity and support for Belgium, its institutions and the Belgian people.”

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf released a statement via Twitter: “It is with dismay that my family and I have learned of the terrible events in Brussels. In this trying moment, we all stand united against this merciless terrorism, our thoughts go to those affected and their families.”

King Harald V of Norway also sent his condolences to King Philippe. “I have received with great sadness the news of the atrocious attacks today in Brussels, which resulted in so many deaths and injuries. This tragedy in the heart of Europe reminds us once again of the importance of safeguarding our fundamental democratic values. I send Their Majesties my deepest condolences, and I ask you to share my condolences and deep sympathy to the survivors and the Belgian people,” he said.

Notably, King Mohammed of Morocco and King Abdullah of Jordan also contacted the Belgian Royal Palace to express their condemnation of the murders, according to local outlet Blauwbloed.