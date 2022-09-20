Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Remembers 'Leadership and Grace' of Queen Elizabeth in Heartfelt Tribute

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has taken a moment to honor Queen Elizabeth.

On Monday, as mourners around the world watched the funeral of the late monarch, the son of David and Victoria Beckham shared a beautiful tribute along with photos of her throughout her reign.

"There are no words to express my sadness at the loss of our esteemed Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. Collectively, as a nation, we can only hope to show the world what she has shown us with her leadership and grace," he wrote on Instagram.

"It is our duty as the people of Great Britain to carry on her legacy within each of us, in all of our actions and how we live our lives. Amidst the sadness, we have to remember that this is also a time to celebrate all that she did for us. We will be forever grateful. Rest In Peace, Queen Elizabeth."

The Beckham family has enjoyed a close bond with the British royal family over the years, with David and Victoria attending the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Last week, David waited 12 hours in line to pay his respects to the late monarch along with members of the public at Westminster Hall. The father of four said he arrived at Westminster Hall in the early hours of Friday morning, hoping to miss the crowds.

According to a video captured by BBC reporter Vicki Young, the former athlete quickly bonded with the people he waited with. "We've all been celebrating and telling stories," he said in the video.

Young asked Beckham how he was feeling after the emotional week. "We're all going through this," he replied. "To be honest, it's what we all envisioned. We all want to be here together," said Beckham.

Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth was buried at King George VI Memorial Chapel after her state funeral and committal service on Monday.

The late monarch was laid to rest beside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, during a private burial service, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The Palace also paid tribute to the Queen on social media alongside a beautiful photo of her enjoying the great outdoors, writing, "'May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.' In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022."