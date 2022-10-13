'Vogue' Unveils Blank Cover for New Issue to Honor Queen Elizabeth's Death in Longstanding Tradition

British Vogue's November issue is commemorating the Queen following her death on Sept. 8, which they also did following the loss of King George V and King George VI

By
Published on October 13, 2022 01:55 PM
cover for Vogue February 5th 1936, blank plain royal purple, tribute to the death of King George V
Photo: The November issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 18th October

British Vogue magazine is honoring the death of Queen Elizabeth with a blank royal purple cover.

The fashion magazine's November issue cover has no photos and the words "Her Majesty the Queen," along with "1926-2022."

Releasing blank covers is a tradition for the magazine when a monarch dies. In British Vogue's 106-year history, they also commemorated the deaths of King George V in 1936 and King George VI in 1952 a similar fashion.

The magazine explained their choice of using the color purple for the tribute: "The hue has famously been associated with royalty since ancient times, with natural purple dye historically among the most expensive. In the 16th century, Elizabeth I refused to allow anyone except her innermost circle to wear purple, while Elizabeth II made her way through Westminster Abbey during her Coronation in a Robe of Estate composed of more than 22 meters of purple velvet. See, too, the Imperial State Crown that rested on Her Majesty's coffin during her funeral, which features a purple cap lined with ermine."

L: Caption . PHOTO: The November issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 18th October
R: Caption . PHOTO: The November issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 18th October

In the February 1936 issue, the first with a cover dedicated to the death of a monarch, the magazine said, "This opening page of Vogue, which is accustomed to reflect the events of our special sphere, must now enlarge its scope to reflect the event which has blotted out all others in any sphere – the death of His Majesty King George." Vogue dedicated its front of book to the late monarch, describing him as "a member of the Services, a devoted farmer, a skillful yachtsman, a lover of horses [and] an expert gun."

However, the issue also reported the latest fashion trends in "quiet good taste."

When she became Queen in 1952, Vogue honored Queen Elizabeth by writing, "The keynote of her character is a perfectly transparent sincerity: sincerity of purpose [and] sincerity of devotion to her duty."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
Queen Elizabeth II. Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty

Several weeks after Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, it was revealed that the record-breaking monarch died of old age, according to a document published by National Records of Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth's daughter, Princess Anne, is listed as the informant of her death. Anne previously said in a statement, "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother's life."

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth at age 96 in an official statement. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement read.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II (L) and Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-philip/" data-inlink="true">Prince Philip</a>, Duke of Edinburgh pass a giant photograph taken to be used as part of a series of 10 Royal Mail postage stamps, to mark the monarch's 90th birthday, during her tour of the Royal Mail Windsor postal delivery office in Windsor, west of London, on April 20, 2016, to mark the 500th anniversary of the Postal Service. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II is set to celebrate her 90th birthday on April 21, with a family gathering and a cake baked by a reality television star, as a new poll finds Britain's longest serving monarch is as popular as ever. The queen has reigned for more than 63 years and shows no sign of retiring, even if she has in recent years passed on some of her duties to the younger royals.
CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband of 73 years who died at age 99 in April 2021, also died of old age, according to his death certificate.

Related Articles
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Cause of Death Revealed as 'Old Age'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 60th birthday, photo taken on November 13, 2008 in London, England.
King Charles' Coronation Date Announced by Buckingham Palace — and It's Earlier Than Speculated!
Windsor Castle looking towards the George VI Gateway
Visitors Flock to Windsor Castle as Royal Residence Reopens 3 Weeks After Queen Elizabeth's Death
A ledger stone has been installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. The King George VI Memorial Chapel sits within the walls of St George’s Chapel, Windsor. Credit: The Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth II's Final Resting Place Marked with New Ledger Stone
Queen Elizabeth: Royal Mail issues special stamps in memory of monarch.
Royal Mail Releases Queen Elizabeth's Memorial Stamps — See the Photos Approved by King Charles
Queen Elizabeth II at the funeral of her father King George V in 1952, King Charles III at the funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in 2022
See Queen Elizabeth at Father's 1952 Funeral Side-by-Side with King Charles at His Mom's Service
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Palace Releases Poignant Photo of Queen Elizabeth After Her Private Burial
Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Princess Anne Was Only Female Royal Family Member to Walk in Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Processions
EMBARGOED TO 2230 SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18MANDATORY CREDIT: Ranald Mackechnie EDITORIAL USE ONLY. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is free for use until September 25th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle in May 2022. Issue date: Sunday September 18th, 2022.Photo credit should read: Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Queen Elizabeth Wore Gifts from Dad King George VI for Her 18th Birthday in Newly Released Photo
Prince Edward, Duke of Kent walks outside the Westminster Abbey, on the day of the state funeral
Duke of Kent Only Person to Walk in Funeral Processions for Both Queen Elizabeth and King George
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Princess Beatrice observe the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is transferred from the gun carriage to the hearse at Wellington Arch following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Royal Family Debuts New Website Changes After Queen Elizabeth's Mourning Period Ends
Queen Elizabeth Sporting the Crown Through the Years
Where Are Royal Family Members Buried? All About Queen Elizabeth and Others' Final Resting Places
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Royal Family's 'Real Mourning Starts' After Queen's Funeral: 'It Was a Shock, and Now It's Real'
In this picture released by Clarence House, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) take part in a two minute silence to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day at the Balmoral War Memorial on May 8, 2020 near Crathie, United Kingdom. During the event the Prince of Wales laid a wreath and the Duchess of Cornwall placed flowers at the memorial
King Charles Makes Major Change to Royal Family's Social Media Profiles as Mourning Officially Ends
EMBARGOED TO 2230 SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18MANDATORY CREDIT: Ranald Mackechnie EDITORIAL USE ONLY. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is free for use until September 25th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle in May 2022. Issue date: Sunday September 18th, 2022.Photo credit should read: Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Previously Unseen Photo of Queen Elizabeth Released Ahead of Her Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - Coffin
All About Queen Elizabeth's Hearse, Which She Helped Design