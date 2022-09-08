A Guide to the Royal Family's Official Titles (Including a Few New Ones)

Here's everything to know about the royal family's official titles, including the changes taking place following Queen Elizabeth II's death

Published on September 8, 2022
Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips
Trooping the Colour 2018. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, the royal family's roles will be undergoing many changes.

Most notably, the Queen's son Prince Charles assumed the role of king, effectively immediately.

"Today the Crown passes — as it is has done for more than a thousand years — to our new monarch, our new head of state: His Majesty King Charles III," Prime Minister Liz Truss announced.

"With the King's family, we mourn the loss of his mother. And as we mourn, we must come together as a people to support him. To help him bear the awesome responsibility that he now carries for us all," Truss continued. "We offer him our loyalty and devotion just as his mother devoted so much to so many for so long. And with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, – exactly as Her Majesty would have wished – by saying the words… God save the King."

Additionally, other members of the royal family are taking on new titles as a result of the shift in the line of succession.

From Prince William and Kate Middleton's new titles to the possibility of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children becoming a prince and princess, here's everything you need to know about the royal titles.

Prince Charles

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a> Sitting In His Garden At Highgrove
Prince Charles. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death, Prince Charles will now be known as King Charles III.

Camilla

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall smiles during a visit to The Sandringham Flower Show 2022
Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

As the wife of the King, Camilla will now be styled as Queen Consort, an honor Queen Elizabeth directly expressed her wishes for in February.

Prince William

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge delivers a speech during The Tusk Conservation Awards ceremony in London
Prince William. TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William has been known as Duke of Cambridge since the title was bestowed upon him on his April 2011 wedding day to Kate Middleton.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the official @KensingtonRoyal Twitter and Instagram accounts were updated as belonging to the "Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge," as the Duke of Cornwall is traditionally held by the eldest son of the reigning British monarch, with his wife taking the Duchess title.

William is also expected to inherit the title of Prince of Wales, which was formerly held by his father Prince Charles.

Kate Middleton

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Like her husband, Kate Middleton was given the title of the Duchess of Cambridge on her wedding day in April 2011.

Recently, she was given the title of Duchess of Cornwall following Queen Elizabeth's death and it is expected that she will take on the title of the Princess of Wales, which was formerly held by William's late mother Princess Diana. Though Kate is listed as the "Princess of the United Kingdom" on her children's birth certificates, this would mark the first time she has taken on the princess title officially.

Prince George

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> of Cambridge attends The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England.
Prince George. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The official title for William and Kate's first child is His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge, though it has been reported that George could become Prince George of Cornwall and Cambridge now that Charles is king.

Princess Charlotte

<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> of Cambridge watches a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952.
Princess Charlotte. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The official title for William and Kate's second child is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, though it has been reported that she could become Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge now that Charles is king.

Prince Louis

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles with <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a> of Cambridge during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on 6 February 1952.
Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

The official title for William and Kate's third child is His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, though it has been reported that he could become Prince Louis of Cornwall and Cambridge now that Charles is king.

Prince Harry

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex makes a speech at town hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events, on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event first held in 2014, for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans. The Games were founded by <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex who's inspiration came from his visit to the Warrior Games in the United States, where he witnessed the ability of sport to help both psychologically and physically. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)
Chris Jackson/Getty for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

In 2018, Prince Harry was made Duke of Sussex prior to his wedding to Meghan Markle. Despite stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Meghan and Harry retained their His/Her Highness titles but no longer use them.

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving
Meghan Markle. PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Meghan Markle was given the title Duchess of Sussex ahead of her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry. Though she and Harry retained their His/Her Highness titles after stepping down as senior members of the royal family, they no longer use them.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Archie, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>
Prince Harry and son Archie. Sussex Royals

When Harry and Meghan's first son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was born, he wasn't given a prince title. Under the guidelines in place at the time, great-grandchildren of the monarch are not princes or princesses, except for children of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales, which is why Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Archie was entitled to the "courtesy title" of Earl of Dumbarton upon his birth. However, the couple announced that they had not given him a courtesy title and he would be known as Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

However, now that Charles is king, it's likely that Archie will be given the title Prince Archie. "As the grandchildren of the Sovereign, they have the right to be upgraded to the style of His or Her Royal Highness. But that begs a question of whether Harry and Meghan want that," Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, previously told PEOPLE.

Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor

Lilibet
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet. Misan Harriman

Like Archie, Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor does not have an official princess title, though it's likely she will be entitled to one now that Charles is king. However, Meghan and Harry can also choose not to use the title that would be conferred to Archie and Lilibet after Charles becomes king.

Princess Beatrice

<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">princess eugenie</a>, Jack Brooksbank
Dave Benett/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Beatrice was previously styled as "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York." However, when she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020, her title dropped York — a reference to her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and Duchess of York — making her title "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi."

Princess Eugenie

<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a>
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Similar to her sister Beatrice, Princess Eugenie underwent a similar change in her title after her October 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank. Her title of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York was changed to "Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank."

