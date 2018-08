Who Is the Next Heir to the Throne? See the Complete British Line of Succession

The youngest child of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews and Sylvana Tomaselli. Because her father converted to Roman Catholicism to marry her mother, he lost his succession rights. Howeve, when the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act was passed, granting him succession rights once again. Lady Amelia’s two older siblings were confirmed in the Catholic faith and therefore gave up their succession rights. As such, she is the only heir of her father to maintain a position in the line of succession.