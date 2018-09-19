How to Dress Up Like Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and the Rest of the Royal Family for Halloween

There’s been a huge royal craze this year—between the royal wedding and the birth of Prince Louis—and we’re predicting the British royal family will be among the most popular Halloween costumes of 2018. (But seriously, who doesn’t want to be Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton, even if that means playing pretend for just one day?) Aside from the occasional extravagant ball gowns and tiaras, royals typically wear normal, everyday clothing, which makes dressing up as one of your favorite royals a surprisingly simple costume idea.

Rather than spending money on a Halloween costume you’ll probably never wear again, invest in a few pieces to make the perfect royals DIY Halloween costume you can wear after October 31. Keep scrolling to find everything you need to dress up like each royal (including some adorable kids Halloween costumes ideas to dress up like Prince George and Princess Charlotte!).

Meghan Markle Halloween Costume

The outfit Meghan wore to accompany Prince Harry to the Invictus Games is one of her most sought after looks, which makes it easily recognizable as a Halloween costume (at least to the royal-obsessed). Wear a simple white button down with a pair of ripped jeans, brown leather flats, and a brown leather tote—all things you likely already have in your closet, or probably want to add to your wardrobe anyway.

Buy It! OUMY Women Casual Button Down Office Lady Shirt Blouse, $10.59; walmart.com; Old Navy Mid-Rise Distressed Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans, $25 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.com; Anya Leather Ballet Flats, $35.70 (orig. $59.50); factory.jcrew.com; Gap Large Tote, $48; gap.com

Prince Harry Halloween Costume

Prince Harry typically loves a good navy suit (and we love him in it!), but if you’re looking to win the best couples costume award we suggest keeping it casual with a black polo, casual navy slacks, and a pair of grey suede sneakers to complete the couple’s look from the Invictus Games. And if you (or your man) aren’t a redhead like Prince Harry, why not buy this wig or this Prince Harry face mask to really nail the look?

Buy It! Men’s Dry Pique Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt, $19.90; uniqlo.com; 484 Slim-Fit Pant in Stretch Chino, $68; jcrew.com; Ecco Soft 8 Sneaker, $169.95; nordstrom.com

Royal Bride Halloween Costume

The royal wedding had so many people fawning over Meghan Markle’s classic sheath Stella McCartney wedding dress—and if you’re one of those people, Halloween is your chance to replicate her stunning look (unless you’re getting married, of course). You’ll need a long sleeved white dress with a square neckline, just like this Solace London dress Kristen Bell wore on the 2018 Emmys red carpet. Jack up your costume Meghan Markle-style with a cathedral-length veil and a pair of white pointed toe pumps to fully give off royal bride vibes.

Buy It! Solace London Lolita Gown, $530; intermix.com; IDIFU Women’s Classic Pointed Toe Stiletto High Heels Dress Pump, $29.99; amazon.com; Babylonian White Ivory Lace Edge Cathedral Length Bridal Veil, $12.99; amazon.com

Meghan Markle Second Wedding Dress Costume

If Meghan Markle’s second wedding dress was more your style, we found a high neck maxi dress that looks almost identical (and costs only $22). Top your Halloween costume off with a pair of white pointed toe pumps and some silver dangle earrings.

Buy It! High Neck Extreme Split Front Maxi Dress, $22 (orig. $44); boohoo.com; Nine West Emmala Pointy Toe Pumps, $63; zappos.com; Sterling Silver Double Spiral Twist Wire, $6.99; amazon.com

Queen Elizabeth Halloween Costume

The Queen’s wardrobe is filled with bright neon colors, and it’s not because she’s trying to hop on the fluorescent trend that’s been showing up on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Blake Lively. Queen Elizabeth wears these stand out colors so fans can easily spot her in a crowd. So if your Halloween party plans include dressing like the monarch, a neon jacket is a must—along with a good pair of loafers, white tea gloves, and a structured black purse. (And to really emulate Her Majesty, top your costume off with this wig from Walmart.)

Buy It! Mango Unstructured Wool-Blend Coat, $199.99, mango.com; The Modern Penny Loafer, $185; everlane.com; Rebecca Minkoff Bree Small Top Zip Leather Satchel, $295; bloomingdales.com; ZaZa Bridal Shiny Stretch Satin Stretch Gloves, $3.20; amazon.com

Kate Middleton Halloween Costume

If you’re looking for DIY family Halloween costume ideas, let the Cambridge family be your inspiration. Kate Middleton’s biggest moment this year was stepping out of the Lindo Wing with newborn, Prince Louis. Re-create the iconic moment by wearing a classic red dress with a lace peter pan collar paired with nude suede heels.

Buy It! Looking to Tomorrow Mini Dress in Rouge, $23.97 (orig. $59); modcloth.com; Sam Edelman Hazel Pointy Toe Pump, $119.95; nordstrom.com; Rebecca Minkoff Je t’aime Phone Crossbody, $117 (orig. $175); rebeccaminkoff.com

Prince William Halloween Costume

The Duke of Cambridge is always giving us polished dad vibes with his style (he is a dad of three after all!). Dress yourself (or your Prince William) for the occasion in a fitted navy blazer and matching navy pant with a pair of brown suede Oxfords.

Buy It! Slim Navy Blue Oxford Fit Blazer, $118.80 (orig. $198); express.com; Extra Slim Navy Oxford Dress Pant, $69.90; express.com; Clarks Clarkdale Moon shoes, $96; zappos.com

Prince George Halloween Costume

Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, aren’t even old enough to dress themselves, but the Duchess of Cambridge has already established their sense of style, which makes for cute Halloween costumes for kids. To channel Prince George, you’ll need a navy sweater, a pair of twill shorts, and knee-high socks to emulate his aristocratic schoolboy style.

Buy It! BAIXITE Little Boys Crew Neck Cardigan Button Knit Sweater, $13.99; amazon.com; Built-In Flex Twill Straight Uniform Shorts for Boys, $10 (orig. $17.99); oldnavy.com; Sperry Big Kid’s Colton Boat Shoe, $54.95; sperry.com; Dress Socks, $12 (orig. $14.95); gap.com

Princess Charlotte Halloween Costume

Princess Charlotte’s wardrobe consists of a few key staples—dresses and Mary Janes. For the little princess in your family, channel Charlotte’s adorable style with a floral blue dress, a cardigan, and a pair of Mary Janes ballet flats.

Buy It! Edgehill Collection Little Girls Ditsy Smocked Floral Embroidered Dress, $58; dillards.com; Button-Front Crew-Neck Cardi for Toddler Girls, $15 (orig. $19.99); oldnavy.com; Girls’ Orly Mary Jane Ballet Flats, $17.99; target.com; Turn-Cuff Socks for Toddler and Baby, 4 Pack, $7.99; oldnavy.com