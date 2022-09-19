Where Are Royal Family Members Buried? All About Queen Elizabeth and Others' Final Resting Places

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8, the late monarch was honored by the British royal family and various heads of state at her official state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

After Monday's official events, including a committal service alongside King Charles III and members of the royal family, the Queen will be laid to rest at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The monarch's final resting place is incredibly significant as it's where various other members of the British royal family have been buried over the years, including her parents Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and King George VI.

Additionally, as the Queen is laid to rest, Prince Phillip will be moved from the Royal Vault beneath St. George's Chapel, where he has been temporarily interned, and put beside his wife, The Telegraph reported.

Read ahead to learn more about the royal family's final resting places.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty. Inset: Historic Royal Palaces

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle and was eventually transferred to Westminster Hall for her lying in state. Following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, which was the location of the Queen's wedding in 1947 and her coronation in 1953, Queen Elizabeth's final resting place will be St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. More specifically, she will be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel (pictured below), which the Queen commissioned after her father's death.

While St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle is closed for the Queen's funeral, it is generally open to the public, meaning people will likely be able to visit Queen's final resting place later on.

GERRY PENNY/AFP via Getty

Prince Philip

Prince Philip. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Following Prince Philip's death on April 9, 2021, he was temporarily interned at the Royal Vault beneath St. George's Chapel. However, after Queen Elizabeth's death, his coffin will now be moved to the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St. George's Chapel and put beside his wife.

Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother

Cecil Beaton/Underwood Archives/Getty

Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother died on March 30, 2002, and her lying in state took place at Westminster Hall for four days. She was then taken to Westminster Abbey for her funeral service before being laid to rest at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

King George VI

Underwood Archives/Getty

King George VI died on Feb. 6, 1952, and his funeral service was later held at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Feb. 15. Following the service, he was interred to the Royal Vault beneath St. George's Chapel.

After his death, Queen Elizabeth commissioned King George VI Memorial Chapel in 1962 as a burial place for her father. His remains were eventually transferred to the memorial chapel on March 24, 1969.

Princess Margaret

Kypros/Getty

Following her death on Feb. 9, 2002, Princess Margaret's funeral was held at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Feb. 15, 2002, which was the 50th anniversary of her father's funeral.

Breaking from royal tradition, Margaret was cremated at Slough Crematorium. Her ashes were originally moved to the Royal Vault in St. George's Chapel before being transferred to the King George VI Memorial Chapel two months later.

King Edward VIII

Erika Stone/Getty

King Edward VIII, the brother of King George VI who abdicated the throne, died on May 28, 1972. Following his funeral service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on June 5, 1972, he was buried in the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore (pictured below).

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Wallis Simpson

Bachrach/Getty

Edward VIII's wife Wallis Simpson died on April 24, 1986, and her funeral service was held on April 29 at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. She and Edward VIII were originally going to be buried at Green Mount Cemetery in Baltimore, where her father was interred, but through a 1965 agreement with Queen Elizabeth, they were both buried at the Royal Burial Ground.

Princess Diana

Getty

Following Princess Diana's tragic death on Aug. 31, 1997, she was honored with a funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 6. That same day, Diana was taken to her final resting place at her childhood home, the Spencer estate in Althorp (pictured below).

Princess Diana Archive/Getty

She was originally going to be buried at the Spencer family vault in Great Brington, but her brother Lord Spencer later decided to take her to Althorp as it was easier to be cared for and offered privacy for Prince William, Prince Harry, and other relatives who wished to visit her.

George V

The Print Collector/Heritage Images via Getty

George V, King George VI's father and Queen Elizabeth II's grandfather, died on Jan. 20, 1936. Eight days later, George V was interred at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Jan. 28, 1936.

Mary of Teck

King George VI's mother Mary of Teck (pictured above), died on March 24, 1953, just ten weeks before her granddaughter Queen Elizabeth's coronation. After her lay in state at Westminster Hall, she was buried beside her husband at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.