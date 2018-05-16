British Airways will be celebrating at 30,000 feet during the royal wedding.

A flight from London to Toronto on Saturday will be crewed exclusively by employees named Harry and Meghan, the airline said in a press release.

The flight, BA93, will depart from Heathrow Airport at 1:10pm (about an hour after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s ceremony) and head to Markle’s adopted home town of Toronto, where she filmed Suits and the couple made their first public appearance.

The crew of 10 will include two Harrys, seven Megans and one Meghan. Megan Horsley, British Airways Customer Service Manager, will lead the team on board.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Announced All 10 Members of Their Adorable Bridal Party!

“Harry and Meghan’s relationship started across the Atlantic so it seemed fitting for all of us to take-off to Toronto on their special day,” says Horsely. Adding, “I’ve flown with another Megan once or twice before, but never seven so we might have to all call each other by our surnames during this very special flight!”

Everyone on board will also receive a personal bottle of champagne and an individual wedding cake.

Passengers named Harry and Megan will also get a special treat from the airline. “Any customer departing from Terminal 5 on the big day, who is called Harry, Meghan or Megan and their travel companions, will be invited to use the airline’s First lounge, accessed through the exclusive First Wing,” BA’s statement details.

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About the Markle Family Drama Ahead of the Royal Wedding

And all customers departing Heathrow on the big day will be treated to traditional Victoria sponge cakes in lemon and elderflower, the flavors of the royal couple’s cake.

But the tribute doesn’t end after Saturday. Passengers on the airline’s long-haul flights will be able to watch clips of wedding highlights and episodes of Suits, as well as documentaries and podcasts about Harry and Megan’s relationship and the location of their wedding, the historic Windsor Castle, throughout the month of May.