Brian Cox Shares His Candid Thoughts on the Monarchy — and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Exit

"In my opinion, we shouldn't have a monarchy. It's not viable; it doesn't make any sense," the Succession star said

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023 12:19 PM
Brian Cox, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry
Brian Cox and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock, Taylor Hill/WireImage

Brian Cox isn't holding back.

The Succession actor opened up about his thoughts on the British monarchy as well as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from royal life in a new interview on Thursday.

"I find that it's really just so sad that we don't acknowledge our own humanity enough," Cox, 76, told Haute Living. "We don't acknowledge what we've been through on behalf of a family — a ruling family. And that's why, when you look at what's happening with Meghan and Harry, you go, 'Well, Harry, there's an innocence about.' And with her, too. But you can't go into a system where somebody's already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off. I mean, she knew what she was getting into, and there's an ambition there clearly as well — the childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that s— we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams. I'm a Cinderella person, you know."

Cox also said that he is against the monarchy.

"In my opinion, we shouldn't have a monarchy," he explained. "It's not viable; it doesn't make any sense. It's tradition and all that, they say. I say, 'F— it! Move on!' "

Brian Cox
Brian Cox. Arturo Holmes/WireImage

It's not the first time Cox has shared his thoughts on Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38.

In December, the Nuremberg star said on Good Morning Britain amid the release of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, "I don't know what went on, but something clearly traumatic went on for the pair of them." He added, "I don't think they made it up, I don't think it's false. I think it's true and should've been rectified, and it hasn't."

He has also previously weighed in on the couple stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

He told ES Magazine in February 2020, "[The media] have forced Meghan and Harry to quit the country. Let's not beat about the bush, they have driven them out, and yes, I have no doubt at all, some of it is racist. It's horrible what has happened to them."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Mike Coppola/Getty

He continued of the royal family, "I think the Queen is an amazing woman, and what she has done is incredible. But when she's gone, the whole bloody shooting match should go, I really think so. We won't end this feudal hold on our culture and system until then."

