Brexit Day: Where Will the Queen Be When Britain Leaves the EU Tonight?

With Britain preparing to exit the European Union at 11 p.m. on Friday, Queen Elizabeth will be at her private Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where she is on her annual winter break away from London.

It has been almost three years since the U.K. narrowly voted to leave the E.U. While there have been consistent delays for a final deadline, the Queen gave her royal assent to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposed Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Jan. 23, cementing the act into U.K law.

The 93-year-old monarch, however, is not expected to deliver a statement regarding Brexit. Instead, she will be carrying out her usual daily duties: examining official documents delivered in her “red boxes.”

Last year, the Queen gave an address during her annual visit to the Women’s Institute in Sandringham, where she made comments seen as a veiled reference to put an end to the ongoing Brexit debate.

Though she never directly mentioned the subject, she spoke out “considering the needs of others” and “coming together to seek out the common ground.”

Members of the royal family — especially the monarch — typically steer clear of political discussions to remain politically neutral.

Last August, the Queen was pulled into the politics of Brexit when Johnson asked her to suspend Parliament from early September to October 14, a step that was seen as controversial seeing that it shortened the amount of time lawmakers have to oppose his no-deal Brexit plans to leave the European Union.

In light of her country’s decision to leave the European Union, the Queen has also been dealing with a royal family crisis of her own, with grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s shocking decision to step back as senior members of the royal family earlier this month.

A week after the shocking announcement, the family came to an agreement giving the couple a way forward. Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, would lose their “Royal Highness” titles, repay renovation costs to their Frogmore Cottage home and split their time between North America and the U.K.

With her winter vacation at Sandringham coming to a close, the monarch is ready to resume her royal duties by engaging in her first official appointments of the new year, with a visit to RAF Marham in King’s Lynn on Monday, Feb. 3, in her capacity as Honorary Air Commodore of the station.

Last week, the Queen had to cancel her annual tea time with the local Women’s Institute due to a cold, a royal source told PEOPLE. The royal has attended the meeting, where the women listen to talks on history and swap tips on crafts and baking, for many years, making it a fixture in her annual winter break away from London.