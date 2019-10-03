PEOPLE's New Series on the Royals Features the Cutest Mascot on Four Legs

By Kate Hogan
October 03, 2019 09:00 AM

Corgis. They’re cute. They’re smiley. They have the most adorable little waddle. They’re also a favorite of the royal family.

That’s why it makes perfect sense that Instagram-famous Bread Loaf the Corgi, a.k.a. “Loafie,” is the official mascot of PeopleTV’s new series The Royal Report, which launches Thursday, Oct. 3, at 5 p.m. ET on People TV.

The series — hosted by British journalist and HQ Trivia host Sharon Carpenter, with expert intel from PEOPLE staffers Michelle Tauber, Erin Hill, Simon Perry and Monique Jessen — breaks down the latest in royal family fashion, family life and fandom.

But let’s be real: we’re here for Loafie. The self-described “small corgi with a long body,” who has amassed more than 17,000 Instagram followers since her November 2018 birth, is a treasure, regularly documenting daily N.Y.C. happenings and cute doggie meet-ups at @breadloafcorgi. But what makes this pup regal enough to represent QEII, Will, Kate, Harry, Meghan and everyone in between?

For starters, this face:

She’s also a seasoned traveler:

She does fancy things like ride ships:

She’s a trendsetter:

She has famous friends:

She’s got her own twist on the “Markle Sparkle”:

Get to know Loafie starting Oct. 3 on PeopleTV’s The Royal Report. PeopleTV is available on PeopleTV.com, iOS and Android devices, Roku, The Roku Channel, Amazon Fire, AppleTV, Chromecast, Xumo, Pluto, as well as on fuboTV, Philo and GCI.

