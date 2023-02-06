Brandi Carlile Had a 'Great Chat' with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Ellen and Portia's Vow Renewal

Brandi Carlile said it was a treat to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's surprise vow renewal last week.

At the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday, the 41-year-old singer-songwriter opened up about her conversation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the star-studded ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner last Tuesday.

"We talked to them for a long time — like British accents, talked about the angiograms," Carlile told Entertainment Tonight of what it was like to meet Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41. The rocker attended the Grammys with her wife, Catherine Carlile, who is originally from the U.K.

"They just really felt like normal, decent, good-humored people. We just had a great chat," the singer continued. "I'm not going to pretend that I haven't seen the hubbub, I've seen the hubbub, but I haven't paid very close attention to it."

The couples were among the guests in attendance at the vow renewal on Jan. 31, which saw DeGeneres and de Rossi reaffirm their commitment to one another after 14 years of marriage. In a video shared on the YouTube channel of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted in the group including Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Carol Burnett, Melissa Etheridge, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

The "Broken Horses" singer also opened up about performing an impromptu, acoustic serenade at the service, which most arrived thinking was a 50th birthday party for de Rossi at the couple's new home.

"I was just an attendee and Portia was like, 'Can you just burst into the first verse of 'The First Time I Saw Your Face,' and I was like, 'Absolutely, that's what I do,' " Carlile told ET. "So in front of like these mega celebrities, I just had to go at the top of my lungs, 'The first time...' and they were looking at me like, 'Does Brandi need some attention right now?' " she joked.

"It was actually a beautiful thing to witness. We love them, they are our sisters," added Carlile, who won Best Americana Album, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

DeGeneres and de Rossi tied the knot in August 2008 and became friends with Meghan and Prince Harry following their move from the U.K. to California after stepping back from their royal roles in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have talked about their friendship with DeGeneres, 65, and de Rossi, 50, with Meghan appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2021. There, the pair chatted about spending Halloween together.

"We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all," Meghan said of son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1.

She added that Archie had a dinosaur costume but only wore the outfit for "about five minutes."

"Not even five minutes," DeGeneres chimed in. "Finally Harry talked him into putting the head on."

Meanwhile, Lili was dressed up as a skunk, "like Flower from Bambi," Meghan described it.

Harry and Meghan have kept a low profile since his memoir Spare was released worldwide last month. DeGeneres and de Rossi's surprise vow renewal was also attended by Courteney Cox, who played a part in one story shared in the memoir. Harry recalled taking psychedelic mushrooms that were in Cox's fridge during a party at her home in Los Angeles in 2016.

To make things even more interesting, Harry revealed that he was a "Friends fanatic" and said it was surreal to meet the actress in real life.

"We went from the home of [my friend] Thomas' girlfriend to the home of Courteney Cox. She was a friend of Thomas' girlfriend, and had more room. Also, she was traveling, on a job, and didn't mind if we crashed at her place," Harry wrote. "No complaints from me. As a Friends fanatic, the idea of crashing at Monica's was highly appealing. And amusing. But then… Courteney turned up. I was very confused. Was her job canceled? I didn't think it was my place to ask. More: Does this mean we have to leave?"

"She smiled. Of course not Harry. Plenty of room," he recalled. "Great. But I was still confused because… she was Monica. And I was a Chandler. I wondered if I'd ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?"